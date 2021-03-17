CADILLAC — Dozens more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Wexford County since Monday.
On Tuesday, there were 38 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Wexford County, bringing the pandemic total above 1,500 to 1,538. That's just in confirmed cases; there were also three new probable cases in Wexford County for a pandemic total of 115.
The positivity rate in Wexford County was at 17.9% for the 7-day average as of March 14 (according to MI Safe Start Map, Michigan's risk level tracker). It is among the worst rates in the county of the year-long pandemic.
As positivity rates climb, hospitalizations and deaths tend to climb as well.
"We reported last week that we had seen an uptick in our numbers," said Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief of medicine for Munson Healthcare during a weekly press briefing. "And this week, unfortunately, we are continuing to see the same trend with an increase in both in the number of cases we're seeing in the community, as well as our cases of hospitalized patients."
There were eight people hospitalized on Tuesday in Cadillac, twice what it was on February 16.
And on Tuesday, a new COVID-19 death was recorded in Wexford County. It was the county's 21s COVID-19 death.
Missaukee County, which had a 7-day average positivity rate of 26.4% and is in risk level E (the state's highest) added six new cases on Tuesday. Missaukee County has had 749 COVID-19 cases over the past year as well as 159 probable cases (two new on Tuesday). Missaukee County has had 11 COVID-19 deaths.
Lake County had one new confirmed COVID-19 case on Tuesday and two probable cases, reaching respective totals of 361 and 22. Lake County has had 10 COVID-19 deaths. The 7-day average positivity rate was 4.3% with a risk level of A.
Osceola County added one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday and reached a pandemic total of 977. The county has had 23 COVID-19 deaths. The 7-day average positivity rate was 94% with a risk level of B.
Statewide cases climbed by 2,048 on Tuesday and reached 612,628. There have been 15,810 COVID-19 deaths; the state's 7-day positivity rate is 5.9% as of March 14 and the risk level is A, the state's second-lowest (the very lowest is just called "low").
