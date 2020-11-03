CADILLAC — Every county in the Cadillac News coverage area had double-digits of new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and on Monday.
Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola county all added 21 new cases each since Friday.
In Wexford County, the 21 new cases meant the county has totaled 191 cases since the pandemic began.
Missaukee County now hovers just below 100 for the pandemic-total, at 97.
Osceola County reached 192 cases after adding 21 cases.
Lake County had 10 new cases, reaching 192.
Those pandemic totals are confirmed cases; people that have tested positive for the virus. Probable cases are cases that have symptoms and close contact with a known case.
On Monday, McBain Rural Agricultural Schools announced that a student had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
"Central Michigan Health Department has investigated the situation, identified the close contacts, and informed those students who need to stay home in quarantine," the school stated in a letter to parents.
The McBain public school is in Missaukee County, which is under District Health Department No. 10's jurisdiction; however, some students live in Osceola County, which is under the Central Michigan District Health Department.
Over the weekend, the Cadillac Area YMCA announced that there had been a possible public exposure to COVID-19 on Oct. 26. "The individual tested positive for COVID-19 on October 30. The individual was in our child care rooms from 8 a.m. to 12:35 p.m. and 3:55 p.m. to 6 p.m." on Oct. 26, the YMCA said.
"We have already made communication with any known close contacts," as of Friday, the YMCA said in an emailed statement. "Close contacts were advised to quarantine for 14 days and monitor symptoms. The COVID-19 positive individual has not been at the YMCA Facility since Oct. 26. The exposed areas were cleaned, disinfected and sanitized."
This weekend's 73 new cases in the Cadillac News coverage area continues a trend of increasing numbers of new COVID-19 cases.
A Cadillac News analysis of the latest data on diagnostic testing information from the state of Michigan shows that the week ending Oct. 31 had a positivity rate of 6.6%. Out of 1,677 tests for residents of Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties, 110 came back positive.
Osceola County's positivity rate last week was 8.2%; Missaukee's was 5.9%; Wexford was 5.8% and Lake was 3.9%.
The positivity rate in the local counties more than doubled during the last two weeks of October. During the weeks ending Oct. 10 and 17, there were 73 positive tests out of 2,891, or 2.5%. During the weeks ending Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, there were 199 positive tests out of 3,377, or 5.8%.
The increasing positivity rate in the final weeks of October drove the overall positivity rate up, with the month ending at 4%. That's the highest positivity rate since April, when the positivity rate was 6.1% (54 positive tests out of 879 run. Testing capacity has greatly increased since then).
Statewide COVID-19 numbers reached 184,889 on Monday, with an average of 3,354 new cases on both Sunday and Monday. Total COVID-19 deaths reached 7,357, with 17 newly confirmed deaths. There have been seven COVID-19 deaths in the newspaper's coverage area.
