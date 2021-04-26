EVART — Mark Wilson is moving on, he told the Cadillac News recently.
The Evart Director of Public Works resigned his position but is still being paid for unused leave time into June, a telling detail that underscores what he described as “no particular reason‘ for moving on to other things (he didn’t say what his next job will be).
“I won’t say I’m too young to retire, but you know, I’m getting at that point where I guess I don’t . . . I don’t need to work quite as hard as I have in the past,‘ Wilson told the Cadillac News chuckling a bit as he said, “I guess there’s no story there to be had.‘
The 57-year-old said he planned to take some time this summer and “enjoy life a little bit.‘ He said he is still living in Evart.
City Manager Sarah Dvoracek is assuming his responsibilities in the meantime, but is already looking for his replacement.
In an email to the Cadillac News, she wrote, “We wish him success in his future endeavors. If you know anyone interested in the position, please send them our way.‘
She provided a link to the job posting at https://www.evart.org/how_do_i/employment.php
Applications are due May 7 and the salary range is $60,000 to $80,000.
