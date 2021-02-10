Dr. Nefcy: mask mandates, mitigation efforts have been effective

CADILLAC — For the past two days, the coronavirus positivity rate among Munson Healthcare communities has been below 5%, the healthcare system reported on Tuesday morning.
That hasn't happened since October.
During a Tuesday press conference, Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief of medicine for Munson Healthcare, said she attributes that to the social distancing and mask-wearing efforts made by the communities.
"I think the mitigation efforts that our local and state health departments put into place have 100% been effective," Dr. Nefcy said, noting that she had just read two articles that showed mask mandates had a huge impact on the community spread of COVID-19.
"I think we're seeing the same thing with influenza. We've had virtually no cases of influenza yet," Dr. Nefcy said. "The same mitigation efforts are impacting that as well."
Though COVID-19 vaccination efforts are on-going, too few people have been vaccinated at this point to provide herd immunity.
"Ultimately, the natural immunity for those that are infected and the vaccine together will hopefully get us to where we need to be but we are way under the percentage needed for that to have an impact yet," Dr. Nefcy said.
Munson Healthcare recently paused scheduling first doses, following a change in the way the state is allocating doses as more healthcare workers have been vaccinated and the focus shifts to prioritizing vulnerable communities.
"We will adapt to however much we get right now. We have whole teams pulled from doing other work to do these mass vaccination clinics. We would like for them eventually to get back to their regular work," Dr. Nefcy said. "But we also understand that getting vaccine distributed is extremely important."
The hospital system and local health departments work together, Dr. Nefcy noted.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director of District Health Department No. 10, said that the health department, which serves 10 counties, is told which communities should receive how much vaccine.
"The state tells us exactly how many doses are for each county, and they're sent to those counties specifically based on their social vulnerability index calculations," Dr. Morse explained.
As of last week, DHD No. 10, which has jurisdiction in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and seven other counties, had administered just under 22,000 doses, with 8,469 doses administered last week.
There's a lot of frustration over the limited vaccine supply.
"We know we have the capability to give a lot more. I think the state understands that as well," Dr. Nefcy said. Some areas of the state were harder hit or are particularly vulnerable, and the state is "sensitive to that and trying to distribute it fairly. I think that's reasonable."
During the press conference, doctors also discussed the new COVID-19 variants. They said the advice is still to get vaccinated when it's your turn and that testing is able to detect the variants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.