EVART — When U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Ned Carmichael was approached during the winter about the possibility of having famed veterinarian Dr. Jan Pol – known as “The Incredible Dr. Pol” to millions of fans who watch the National Geographic channel – as his “guardian” during the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight in early June, Ned had a quick response: “Yes!”
Dr. Pol, an energetic 79-year-old Dutch native whose rural veterinary practice helping large farm animals based out of the town of Weidman in Isabella County has gained an international following in the past decade via the TV show, has been a strong supporter of the Mid-Michigan Honor Flights and has helped diligently with fundraising efforts over the years. Ned, who has also been actively involved in fundraising and had gotten to know Dr. Pol personally, was pleased when Honor Flight President Bob Green and Treasurer Diane Diehm spoke to him in February about being paired with Dr. Pol for the June 7 flight to Washington, D.C.
“The goal behind having Dr. Pol come was to bring more attention to the Honor Flights not just in Michigan but all over the country,” Ned said. “I was happy to do it."
Dr. Pol's participation had the desired effect in terms of media. National Geographic had cameras rolling during the Honor Flight and other media covered the event.
“National Geographic had their cameras with us the whole time and the newscasters came on the plane with us too; it was quite an experience," Ned recalled. "They even had me mic’d up and we did some interviews. Dr. Pol was great about the whole thing. He said if it helps to give one more veteran the chance to do an Honor Flight, it's worth it.”
Ned, an Evart native who saw intense combat duty during his 12 months in Vietnam in 1966 and 1967, was originally scheduled to go on the Honor Flight with his brother Ed Carmichael in 2020 but that flight was postponed because of COVID and, sadly, in the meantime, Ed passed away. New arrangements were made and Ned was able to participate in the June 7 Honor Flight with two of his brothers-in-law, also from Evart: Herb Johnson, a Marine veteran drafted during the Korean War and husband of Ned’s late sister Edna Carmichael-Johnson, and Frank Wilkerson, a member of the U.S. Army First Cavalry and fellow combat veteran during Vietnam at the same time in ’66 and ’67, and husband to Ned’s sister Marie. Herb’s younger brother Ralph Johnson, another Evart-area resident and Air Force veteran during Vietnam, was also part of the June 7 Honor Flight group.
Just taking part in the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight was a “once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Ned said, but going through the experience with Dr. Pol as his partner made it that much more significant because of the added benefit of bringing awareness to other veterans about the Honor Flights through the TV exposure.
“We were walking along and there was a group of teens from Iowa who recognized Dr. Pol and stopped to talk to him,” Ned said. “That kind of thing happened all the time. Dr. Pol was absolutely great. He chatted with everyone who wanted to talk to him. He never said no. He was friendly and gracious with everyone. He couldn’t have been nicer.”
After the group returned to the Grand Rapids airport, Dr. Pol told Ned “it was a real pleasure being your guardian.”
“I felt like it was an honor for me but that’s what Dr. Pol said to me and he meant it too; it’s just the kind of person he is,” Ned said.
The Mid-Michigan Honor Flight is scheduled to be part of a future episode of “The Incredible Dr. Pol” on the National Geographic channel.
