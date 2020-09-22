CADILLAC — While every fall sees a shift from summer warmth to chilly temperatures, this season that transition is expected to be somewhat more dramatic than usual.
Today is the official start of the autumnal equinox, but Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Dave Samuhel said fall got off to a head start in September, which experienced temperatures 3.4 degrees below average during the first half of the month.
This cold spree followed an especially hot summer: temperatures in June were 0.1 degrees above normal; temperatures in July were 3.2 degrees above normal; and temperatures in August were 2.4 degrees above normal.
Not only was summer very hot, but Samuhel said it also was very dry, much to the chagrin of area farmers, who reported significant impacts to their hay harvests as a result of the lack of rainfall.
According to Accuweather data, 2.71 inches of precipitation fell in the Cadillac area during June, which is below the average of 3.54 inches; 2.01 inches fell in July, which is below the average of 3.21 inches; and 1.47 inches fell in August, which is below the average of 3.71 inches. All told, that's 4.27 fewer inches of rain this summer than normally falls during the same period in Northern Michigan.
Samuhel said the hot, dry summer resulted from a cooling off of Pacific Ocean temperatures near the equator; this change is also known as going from an El Nino year to a La Nina year.
The change in Pacific Ocean surface temperatures set up a pattern of coolness on the U.S. West Coast that pushed warmer airs to the eastern seaboard. With much of the cool air trapped to the west, conditions weren't as ripe for the formation of rains and storm activity in this part of the country, Samuhel said.
Heading into October, Samuhel said temperatures are expected to be 1-2 degrees above normal, with precipitation slightly above normal.
During a typical October, average temperatures drop rapidly, from around 49 degrees at the beginning of the month to 36 degrees by the first of November. With temperatures starting off above normal, Samuhel said this shift will be more dramatic — a hallmark of the La Nina effect.
"La Nina is known for its big swings," Samuhel said.
To get an idea of how massive a La Nina temperature swing can be, consider the winter of 2017-2018 — the most recent La Nina.
According to Cadillac News reports, temperatures took a 69-degree swing in only one week, going from minus 18 degrees on Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7 to 51 degrees on Jan. 11.
Samuhel said the long-term winter forecast for this area shows colder-than-average temperatures overall and above-normal precipitation.
December is predicted to be the coldest month of the winter compared to average temperatures, while January and February are shaping up to be slightly above normal.
Lake effect snow is expected to play more of a role this winter, which Samuhel said could see snowfall amounts 125%-150% above normal.
While alike in some respects, Accuweather's tentative winter prediction differs slightly from that of the Old Farmer's Almanac.
"Winter will be warmer than normal, with above-normal precipitation," the old Farmer's Almanac predicts. "The coldest periods will be in early December and early to mid-January, from late January into early February, and in late February. Snowfall will be above normal in Ohio and below normal in most other areas."
