CADILLAC — An endeavor that includes six 1940s-era biplanes, 61 days of flights, 300-plus cities and more than 1,000 World War II veterans to be honored will be making a stop in Cadillac Saturday.
Operation September Freedom the first and only Dream Flights Tour dedicated to honoring the men and women who fought in the war that changed the world. The Dream Flights organization is dedicated to honoring military veterans and seniors with the adventure of a lifetime — a flight in a Boeing Stearman biplane.
The Stearman biplanes were the aircraft used to train many military aviators in the late 1930s and early 1940s. After WWII, thousands of surplus Stearman aircraft were sold on the civilian market. In the immediate postwar years they became popular as crop dusters, sports planes and for aerobatic and wing walking use in air shows.
Wexford County Airport Manager Steve Bujalski said the event is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Saturday and four, maybe five, WWII veterans will be getting a ride in a vintage Stearman biplane.
Bujalski said the Nevada-based 501© (3) organization reached out to the airport looking for local WWII veterans. He said the airport took to its social media platforms and that is how they located the veterans who will be taken on flights Saturday.
“It is a great cause. There are not many (WWII veterans) left,” Bujalski said. “The moment we heard about (Dream Flights and Operation September Freedom) we wanted to participate.”
In addition to the flights, Bujalski said the Cadillac Area Honor Guard will be at the event presenting the colors. He also said there will be a few aircraft on the field that will be for people in attendance to look at. There will be refreshments and Bujalski said they also are asking all local veterans to come Saturday to help honor these World War II veterans.
Although the Dream Flights group reached out to the airport’s staff, Bujalski said there already were plans to honor veterans for a while, but the COVID-19 pandemic altered them. He said the plan is to make it an annual event at the airport to honor veterans and/or those who served or are serving in the military.
“We are looking to do veterans appreciation and military days where we will honor veterans, their sacrifice and courage,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.