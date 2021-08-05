CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Traverse City woman was arraigned recently in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court on several felony charges stemming from a multiple-vehicle crash occurring in early June.
Shannon Marie Gouin stood mute to four counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury for her connection with incidents occurring on June 4 in Antioch Township. If convicted, Gouin faces up to five years in prison and/or $1,000 to $5,000 in fines on each offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Gouin is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
According to a June Michigan State Police press release, at around 6:40 p.m. on June 4, Cadillac MSP Post troopers were dispatched to a personal injury crash involving several vehicles, some of which caught fire and had victims trapped inside.
The initial investigation revealed a Saturn, traveling eastbound on M-115 near North 17 Road in Antioch Township, struck a Ford pickup truck, driven by a 35-year-old Sebewaing man near the end of the passing lanes. This caused both vehicles to lose control and cross the center of the road, police said.
The Ford pickup truck then struck a westbound Ford Explorer with four persons inside. The Saturn drove off the left side of the road and overturned before coming to a rest.
The driver of the Saturn, later found to be Gouin, displayed signs of intoxication and was arrested, according to the press release. According to court documents, Gouin’s blood alcohol content was measured at 0.17, which is over twice the legal limit.
She was examined at the Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital emergency department but appeared uninjured from the crash. Afterward, she was lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
The occupants of the Ford Explorer, a 51-year-old man, 15-year-old female, 14-year-old male and 7-year-old female, all from Grawn, were transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for serious injuries. The driver of the Ford pickup truck also was transported to the hospital due to injuries sustained.
MSP Seventh District public information officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said he had no updates regarding the status of those injured in the crash or if they were treated and released.
Gouin’s $10,000 cash or surety bond was modified by the court to include daily testing excluding testing between midnight and 6 a.m.
