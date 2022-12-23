CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Cadillac man was sentenced in Wexford County’s 84th District Court for his part in a deadly crash at a notorious Haring Township intersection this past spring.
Anthony Wayde Cousino was ordered to pay $705 in fines and given 12 months of probation for a no contest plea to moving violation causing death. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
During his probation, Cousino may not consume or possess alcohol and must submit to testing per his probation officer’s request. He also may not use or possess illegal drugs or mind-altering substances. This includes recreational marijuana. Again, he must submit to testing per his probation officer’s request.
Also during probation, he may not reside where alcohol or drugs are present and he must seek treatment/counseling as directed by his probation officers, court records indicate. Finally, Cousino must be involved in a driver improvement program.
According to an MSP press release from the time of the incident, the crash occurred at the intersection of East 32 Road and South 37 Road in Haring Township around 1:48 p.m. on May 31.
The initial investigation indicated a Hyundai Tucson was traveling eastbound on East 32 Road. The Hyundai ran a stop sign at the South 37 Road junction and was struck by a southbound Buick Regal.
The driver, Cousino, and the backseat passenger of the Hyundai, were taken to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. The Hyundai front seat passenger, a 38-year-old Lake City man, later identified as Scott Eugene Welch, succumbed to his injuries and died shortly after being treated by EMS. The driver of the Buick, a 61-year-old Cadillac man, sought his own medical treatment
