MESICK — Police say a man who was ejected from his vehicle following a crash north of Mesick was possibly under the influence at the time of the incident.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, troopers responded to M-37 near Guthrie Road in Wexford Township at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday for a report of a one-vehicle personal injury accident.
Further investigation developed that the driver was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance while operating the vehicle.
While enroute to the area, Wexford County Central Dispatch notified troopers that the vehicle was in the Manistee River just north of the intersection.
The occupant had been ejected from the vehicle and was unresponsive but had a pulse.
He was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for treatment. Additional details on the man’s condition were not available at press time.
