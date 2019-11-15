CADILLAC — A young woman was pinned-in after a crash on Mitchell Street early Friday afternoon.
She was pinned-in after a southbound black SUV struck her car when she tried to turn north (left) from Mason Street onto Mitchell Street. Left-hand turns from Mason to Mitchell Street are not allowed.
First responders loaded the injured driver into an ambulance. Police said her injuries were not immediately obvious and that she was being taken to Munson Hospital in Cadillac.
A police car blocked off southbound Mitchell Street traffic at Pine Street. Northbound traffic was flowing normally.
