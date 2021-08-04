CADILLAC — Two people were transported to the hospital following a crash Tuesday morning that police say was caused by a medical condition.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, at around 9:44 a.m., a trooper from the Cadillac Post was dispatched to M-115 near South 43 Road in Clam Lake Township for a single vehicle rollover crash.
The initial investigation indicates a commercial box truck was traveling westbound on M-115 when the driver, a 34-year-old Mount Pleasant man, had a medical condition that caused him to run off the right side of the roadway and travel approximately 250 feet before coming to rest on some trees.
Two other persons were inside the vehicle, a 24-year-old and 28-year-old man, both from Mount Pleasant. The driver and the 24-year-old passenger were transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. The 28-year-old man was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation. Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, Cadillac Fire Department, and Mobile Medical Response EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.