LANSING — With the switch to daylight saving time set to occur at 2 a.m. Sunday, the Michigan Department of Transportation and Michigan Fitness Foundation remind drivers to remain vigilant, especially during low light conditions.
Although it has been brighter earlier during the past few weeks, with the time change, sunrise will occur an hour later. That means it will be darker later in the morning.
“As the weather gets warmer, we anticipate more people getting out for some exercise and fresh air,” Acting State Transportation Director Brad Wieferich said. “Pedestrians, runners and bicyclists should wear brighter, reflective clothing to be seen more easily, and those behind the wheel need to pay close attention and eliminate distractions while driving.”
Drivers are reminded that bicyclists are permitted to ride on most roadways in Michigan, unless otherwise posted. Drivers also should allow a minimum three-foot distance when passing a bicyclist, according to state law. Bicyclists are reminded that, as legal roadway users, they are required to obey all traffic laws, signs and signals.
Working with schools and communities across the state, Michigan Fitness Foundation Safe Routes to School Program staff provide best practices that help communities identify and overcome safety barriers to make it safer for children to get to and from school.
“Through our Safe Routes to School partnership with MDOT, we work with communities to create safe environments for children walking, rolling and biking to school,” MFF President and CEO Amy Ghannam said.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 6,236 pedestrians and 891 pedalcyclists (bicyclists and riders of two-wheel, nonmotorized vehicles, tricycles, and unicycles powered solely by pedals) died in traffic crashes in 2020. Preliminary data for 2021 suggest crashes involving pedestrians and pedalcyclists continue to increase.
NHTSA’s data also showed most of the pedestrian fatalities (76%) and bicyclist fatalities (50%) occurred during dark conditions between 6 p.m. and 8:59 p.m.
In Michigan, there were 149 pedestrian fatalities and 21 bicyclist fatalities in traffic crashes, with 81% pedestrian fatalities and 48% bicyclist fatalities involved in traffic crashes that occurred during low light or dark conditions.
