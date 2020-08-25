Drivers need to be aware as classes are starting

CADILLAC — While it is unknown how long it will last, what is certain is students have begun returning to class and that will continue for the next few weeks.
With local schools returning to face-to-face learning, it also means buses will be back out on the road picking up and dropping off students. With that in mind local school leaders, law enforcement, and AAA of Michigan are reminding drivers to slow down and stay alert in both neighborhoods and school zones.
Normally drivers would expect to see increased foot traffic in school zones, sidewalks, and crosswalks, but this year will be completely different, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With a mix of in-school and remote learning, motorists could find increased pedestrian traffic in neighborhoods as many students transition to remote and virtual learning options.
As of Monday, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown so far the district has roughly 500 students who have signed up to take online courses this fall. She said with school starting back up for the district on Aug. 31 drivers should be a little more diligent this year regarding safety protocols around buses.
"Our bus routes are different as the district was rerouted due to the elementary reconfiguration including the closure of Kenwood Elementary and the addition of fifth grade back in the elementary buildings," she said.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said his office gets complaints every year regarding drivers disregarding the flashing red lights on buses. Taylor said people need to remember the lights on the bus should be treated just like a traffic signal meaning when flashing yellow drivers should slow down and stop once they turn to red. He also said the when the bus' hazard lights are on, other vehicles can proceed with caution.
He also said failure to stop for a school bus is a civil infraction.
When it comes to school zones, AAA said speed limits are reduced for a reason and it can make a difference if a pedestrian is hit. Motorists also should expect children in neighborhoods throughout the day and with virtual or homeschooling occurring this year they may be outside or taking a recess break throughout the day, according to AAA.
If a person has questions regarding CAPS buses or bus routes they can call Central Office at 876-5000 or the CAPS Transportation Department at 876-5050.
