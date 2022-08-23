Students and staff aren’t the only ones who need to be aware of the return to the classroom.
With the start of the new school year, buses back on the road and school zones active, all drivers need to be careful and alert when driving during the start, mid-day and end of the school days. Results from a recent survey from AAA revealed that many drivers admit risky behaviors like speeding and using their mobile phones while driving through a school zone.
AAA conducted 5,000 surveys among residents in its territory, including Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin. Fielding took place of the 400 survey participants from July 8 to July 15. Only 200 participants, however, were surveyed in North Dakota.
In Michigan, results showed that 37% of participants admitted to speeding in active school zones, while 27% admitted to using hand-held devices/cell phones while driving in an active school zone. The survey also showed that 19% of Michigan survey participants drove around a school bus while its red flashing lights were on, while 17% admitted to cutting off a school bus because it was driving too slow.
Three districts in the Cadillac area, Cadillac Area Public Schools, Lake City Area Schools and Marion Public Schools, utilize Dean Transportation for bus service. Dean Transportation Safety and Training Director Fred Doelker said the information the survey presented about drivers ignoring the flashing red lights is not new.
“A lot of people are (passing buses with flashing red lights engaged). It’s not all the time, but it’s a lot,” he said. “The red lights are not doing a great job stopping traffic. It is about as good as a stop sign at the end of your street.”
He said thankfully people are not hitting kids, but it is not out of the question for drivers to run into the back of a bus when they are picking up riders, but it happens more when buses are stopped at railroad tracks. Doelker also said he doesn’t have good data explaining why drivers are passing buses with their red lights flashing. Maybe they don’t know the law or they are distracted.
While it could be those things, a combination of things or something different, Doelker said he can’t say for sure.
Annually there is a survey that bus drivers can voluntarily take that shows a snapshot of illegal passing of school buses. Although it is annual, Doelker said 2019 is the one he is using for reference because 2020 and 2021 were not normal years.
The Michigan data in the 2019 survey is from May 8. The survey had 1,379 bus drivers who participated and during the morning run 194 drivers illegally passed while 19 illegally passed school buses during mid-day routes. The most, however, were recorded during afternoon routes on May 8, 2019, with 295 drivers illegally passing buses.
The snapshot from 2019 also showed 365 passed buses from the front while 120 passed from the rear. A majority of drivers also were passing the bus on the left (494), while 18 passed on the right-hand side, which is where riders load and unload.
Doelker said he also made projections with the idea that there are 15,294 active school buses on the road Monday through Friday while school is in session. With that in mind, Doelker said it was projected there are 4,527 illegal passes with 158 on the right side of the bus on any given day in Michigan. These projections were made using the 2019 statistics.
He also projected that 814,860 illegal passes occur during the school year with 28,440 occurring during an entire school year on the left side of the bus
By law, school bus drivers have to put on the bus’s amber lights 200 feet before the scheduled stop. Like yellow traffic lights alert drivers to a nearing red light, the amber lights on a bus alert drivers that a stop is about to happen.
When a bus’ red lights are on and the stop sign is out, unless a person is traveling on a highway divided by a median and they are traveling in the opposite direction of the stopped bus, you must stop.
When it comes to hazard light stops by buses, just like the hazard lights on a regular vehicle, when a bus has its hazard lights on it means motorists should slow down and pass safely. It also means no kids will be crossing the road.
In July 2021, a few laws changed in Michigan regarding school buses.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bills 4201, 4202, 4203 and 4204 into law, which helped to make school buses safer.
House Bills 4201 and HB 4203 prohibit unauthorized persons from boarding a school bus without permission of the driver and create a $500 civil fine for unauthorized boarding. HB 4202 and HB 4204 allow school buses to be equipped with a stop-arm camera system and provide for the use of visual material from such cameras as evidence in a proceeding for failing to stop or overtaking a stopped school bus when red flashing lights are activated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.