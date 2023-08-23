Driving with caution key when going through school traffic

CADILLAC — With the new academic year underway, pedestrian and vehicle traffic is bound to pick up around local schools.
More traffic means drivers will need to be cautious when heading around and about during the school day. Here are a few things you should be aware of when driving past schools, buses and everything in between.
Obeying the speed limit is always important while driving, Michigan State Police Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said. When driving through school zones, he said drivers must go 25 mph or drive at the appropriate speed based on weather conditions.
In some school zones, there may be speed limit signs with a blinking light or posted times to indicate when drivers must drop their speeds to 25 mph or less.
“At the beginning of the year, we’re really vigilant along with our local partners to get out and make our presence high visibility with patrols around the schools,” Carroll said.
Proceeding with caution while driving is the best way to go when coming across crosswalks at schools. Carroll said you should give yourself time to stop while driving at the posted speed limit.
He said you should be extremely cautious around elementary schools because you may have younger children running out into the road.
“When students are in the crosswalk, you have to stop when approaching,” Carroll said. “When there’s nobody in the crosswalk you’re free to go through.”
For pedestrians, it is also important to be aware of drivers. Carroll said you should look both ways and make sure it’s clear to cross the street. He also said you should make eye contact with a driver to ensure they see and acknowledge you before crossing.
“You got to watch for traffic,” he said. “Make sure you know your surroundings and pay attention. Don’t be looking up and don’t be looking down on your phone. Be aware of where you’re going and stay within the crosswalks.”
Wearing bright colors when walking or biking to and from school is another tip for pedestrians. Carroll said bicyclists should be in a single file or no more than two riding side by side on a road.
For drivers, it’s important to leave plenty of space for pedestrian and bicycle traffic. Carroll said you should be ready to stop in case someone falls or runs out in front of your vehicle.
Buses are another vehicle drivers must be aware of. Carroll said you should be prepared to stop when a bus puts on its yellow sign and come to a complete stop when the red stop sign is up. Both lanes of traffic must yield and stop when a bus puts out its signs.
He said the MSP is aware of areas where drivers are more prone to pass school buses with flashing red lights and will be out to take enforcement action if necessary.
There are specific citations for speeding in school zones or passing school buses when they have their signs up. Carroll said passing a school bus also carries more points on your driver’s license.
