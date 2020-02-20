CADILLAC — On Saturday, chili and a hockey game will be used to help make the Cadillac area a safer place to live and work.
The Cadillac Area Silent Observer is hosting the event at the Wexford County Civic Arena and is calling it the Great American Chili Cook-Off and Hockey Game. The chili cook-off pits area restaurants against each other. Using a system that keeps the entrants anonymous, the entries will be identified by a letter and volunteers at the event will serve the chili.
Doors for that portion of the event open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and the actual cook-off begins at 6 p.m. During the chili cook-off and throughout the evening, live entertainment will be provided by North 44. The band is a four-piece covering classic rock and R & B style music including originals. Members include Bob Rushing on guitar, Geoff Harrison on drums, Dave Stoutenburg on guitar, and Tod Wellman on bass.
Following the cook-off, a hockey game between the Cadillac Area Law Enforcement and Michigan Conservation Officer’s Association will take place. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
In addition to those two events, there also will be silent auctions, raffles and other activities ongoing throughout the event. Auction and raffle items include a custom Winchester 30.06 Model 670 rifle, American Hockey League affiliate to the Detroit Red Wings Grand Rapids Griffins tickets and a signed Ferris State hockey jersey. The silent auction begins at 6 p.m.
Food, snacks, and beverages, including a cash bar, will be available throughout the event. Admission to the event will be a monetary donation at the door. Families can gain entrance for a $25 donation, adults $10, students $5 and children 5 and under are free.
The event is designed to help raise money for the Cadillac Area Silent Observer program, which provides additional community access to law enforcement by encouraging community members to submit anonymous tips regarding suspicious criminal activities and having the chance to receive a financial reward for doing so. The silent observer board is made up of community volunteers and members of local law enforcement including from the Cadillac City Police Department, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan State Police, Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and Wexford County Sheriff’s Office.
For more information about the game, silent auction or how to donate visit the Cadillac Area Silent Observer at www.facebook.com/CadillacAreaSilentObserver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.