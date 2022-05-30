BEAR LAKE — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning incident of a 20-year-old male that occurred on Bear Lake Sunday afternoon.
A press release from the department says the male was diving/swimming off a boat when he began to struggle and could not resurface.
The sheriff’s office was the first on scene, and local boaters assisted in search efforts. The Manistee County Dive team conducted a search with the assistance of the Bear Lake Fire Department and the United States Coast Guard. Search efforts went into the evening, but the subject was not located on Sunday. Search efforts continued Monday morning.
Additional agencies assisting include the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Arenac County Sheriff’s Office, Little River Tribal Police, Clare County Sheriff’s Office, the Bear Lake Fire Department and the Mainstee/Benzie C.E.R.T.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.