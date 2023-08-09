EVART — Heavy metal and hard rock bands from around the country will converge on Evart this weekend to entertain audiences and raise money for an organization that helps veterans.
Rock4Vets will host its annual music festival at the Osceola County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 12. This will be the second time in three years the festival is held in Evart.
This year’s show will feature headlining act Drowning Pool, whose 2001 debut album, Sinner, reached platinum certification.
Others performing at this year’s festival include Adelitas Way, 9th Planet, Eva Under Fire, The Failsafe, Smile Empty Soul, Sleep Signals, Black Out, Matt Moore and Derek Randall.
The festival will kick off with the National Anthem and a presentation of VFW and AMVETS Post Honor Guard. Various food vendors and onsite limited camping also will be available.
Gates open at noon on Saturday. For additional information and to buy tickets, go to www.rock4vets.live
Rock4Vets is an all-volunteer organization working across six counties in central Michigan to pay it forward to veterans through a partnership with the local VFW and AMVETS posts.
“Our members and their families have strong ties to their community with various professional experience, ages, cultural backgrounds, and military experience and are ‘grounded’ with the challenges facing our veteran friends, neighbors and family members,” reads a statement on the Rock4Vets website.
The Rock4Vets mission is to engage, unite and celebrate community pride in support to the nation’s military members and their families; to raise awareness and acknowledgment of the VFW and AMVETS posts in Michigan, along with their programs and resources; and to create, develop and organize community-based fundraising events to benefit veterans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.