REED CITY — Everyone is encouraged to clean out their medicine cabinets this week and take advantage of free drug take back events Saturday at Spectrum Health Big Rapids and Reed City Hospitals.
Community members are invited to stop by to dispose of expired prescriptions and other unwanted or unneeded medications. This free and anonymous public service is part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration.
In addition to unwanted prescription medication, needles/sharps will be collected, and full needle containers can be exchanged for empty containers while supplies last.
Naxolone will also be available free to community members after education about the opioid overdose prevention medication is received. Naxolone quickly restores normal breathing to someone who may be suffering a life-threatening overdose from heroin or another opioid.
“Sadly, and sometimes tragically, if people don’t properly dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs, they can find their way to others leading to bad outcomes,‘ said Scott Lombard, manager of community health at Spectrum Health Big Rapids and Reed City Hospitals. “We ask area residents to take advantage of this free, anonymous and safe way to dispose of their unwanted medication.‘
The DEA advises the public not to flush medications down the toilet or throw them in the trash because doing so poses potential safety and health hazards.
The local event is led by Spectrum Health and Ten 16 Recovery Network.
Collections sites will be open Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital at 605 Oak Street in Big Rapids and at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital at 300 N. Patterson Road in Reed City.
