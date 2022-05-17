CADILLAC — Looking solely at the numbers, it might seem as though drug use is on the decline in Wexford County.
As anyone who’s spent time analyzing data knows, however, numbers sometimes can paint a misleading picture.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said there was a noticeable drop in the number of drug charges in 2021, and that trend seems to be persisting into this year, as well.
In 2019 and 2020, the number of meth possession charges was 103 both years, compared to 95 in 2021; the number of analog (chemically similar to street drugs, including pills) charges during those years ranged from 28 to 31, compared to 11 in 2021; and the number narcotic (heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and others), charges during those years ranged from 27 to 43, compared to 22 in 2021.
So far this year, there has been 28 meth charges, compared to 37 this time last year; six analog charges, compared to four this time last year; and seven narcotics charges, compared to eight this time last year.
In an effort to understand what might be causing a decrease in cases, Wiggins said he recently met with members of the Traverse Narcotics Team, who also reported their overall numbers down about 35% in the county from the previous year.
Wiggins said there are several factors that may explain the decline.
First, there was a change in the law that makes it more difficult to sentence offenders to some form of incarceration, whether it be jail or prison. With a lesser risk of incarceration comes the side effect of fewer people willing to work with TNT, Wiggins said.
Public Act 395 of 2020, which was made effective last year, modified the sentence structure when it comes to incarceration. For example, if the sentencing guidelines for a felony is below 18 months, there is presumption of no jail. However, prior to change in the law, the presumption was a jail sentence.
Additionally, the law also was modified to permit release from probation at half-time if the probationer was successful with the terms of probation.
“A lot of the people that would work with law enforcement fell within the 18 month guideline range, and prior to last year would have been looking at a jail sentence,” Wiggins wrote in an email to the Cadillac News. “Also, if they were on probation, the recommendation for the violation would have been essentially an unknown. Now, for example, if it is their first positive drug test violation, they are looking at a maximum of 15 days (barring any other violations).”
Wiggins said another factor potentially impacting the number of drug-related arrests is law enforcement struggling to find and keep officers.
“As such, TNT was understaffed in 2021,” Wiggins said.
Additionally, while Wiggins said he didn’t have the numbers to back it up, he believes the easing of the license plate regulations put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact.
“As you may recall, through executive orders and legislative action the amount of time a person had to renew their license plate due was extended several times,” Wiggins said. “If you don’t have to have an up-to-date plate on your vehicle, law enforcement will not stop a car for such. Since the majority of the drug crimes in our community arise out of traffic stops, it follows that if we have less stops we have less of a chance for discovering illegal substances.”
Ultimately, despite the drop in cases, Wiggins said he does not believe there has been a decrease in the area’s level of drug use, which also includes some legal substances.
“Lately we have also seen more reports of juveniles with marijuana or marijuana edible products,” Wiggins said. “Personally, I think this is a side effect of legalizing recreational marijuana. Gone are the days of stealing your parents’ beer or cigarettes, now they are taking their parents’ marijuana and edibles.”
A recent statewide study by WalletHub supports Wiggins’ feeling that the use of drugs has not subsided in recent years.
The study ranked Michigan as having the eighth biggest drug problem in the U.S. Particular areas where the state ranked poorly include “Substance Abuse Treatment Facilities Per 100,000 People Using Illicit Drugs” (sixth worst in the country), “Share of Adults Who Couldn’t Get Treatment for Illicit Dug Use in the Past Year (eighth worst in the country), “Number of Clandestine Drug Laboratories or Dumpsites” (eighth worst in the country), “Number of Opioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions per 100 People” (11th worst in the country), “Share of Adults Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month” (12th worst in country) and “Share of Teenagers Offered, Sold or Given an Illegal Drug on School Property in the Past Year” (13th worst in country).
While Wiggins acknowledged that a lot more work has to be done to improve availability of addiction treatment services in the area, some recent progress has been made.
“Our area was fortunate last year, through the help of Judge (Jason) Elmore, in obtaining a grant with the use of liquor tax funds,” Wiggins said. “The grant allows for certain services to be provided in the jail. Additionally, the implementation of a social worker at the public defender office has helped greatly in this regard. More and more people are being matched with services through them. Additionally, medical assisted treatment is now available.”
Currently, one of the only organizations in the area that offers medication-assisted therapy (MAT) is Harm Reduction Michigan, which has an office in Cadillac.
Harm Reduction Michigan Executive Director Pam Lynch said they had 1,110 visits in the last year at the Cadillac office. Most of those were for MAT — a service that wasn’t available in the area until the middle of the pandemic in 2020, when the federal government relaxed restrictions and allowed MAT providers to see patients for their first visit via telemedicine; in the past, Lynch said the first consultation had to be done in person, which was a major obstacle for some people, notably those without reliable transportation.
Lynch said MAT is by far their most requested service and they could easily fill more days of the week with appointments. Unfortunately, Lynch said finding another doctor to see patients and prescribe the medication has been difficult, as has been obtaining funding to pay for that person’s time.
That being said, Lynch said there’s no doubt in her mind that access to MAT has helped a lot of people in the Cadillac area manage their opioid addiction.
The bigger problem right now is meth.
MAT is not effective for meth users, nor are most other traditional forms of addiction therapy. Lynch said many residential rehab programs won’t even accept meth users because there are no standard detox protocols for the drug and the patients aren’t as receptive to treatment. In cases where a meth user is desperate for residential rehab (the closest one to this area being in Traverse City), Lynch said she’s heard of them having to lie and say their drug of choice is opioids to get their foot in the door.
Meth not only is difficult to treat but in some cases, Lynch said it has led to increases in domestic abuse and other forms of violence in the area.
While challenges certainly persist, Lynch commented that local law enforcement agencies have been excellent partners in recent years.
This includes police departments, sheriff’s offices and the public defender’s office, who Lynch said have gone out of their way to help people get the care they need, whether that’s driving an addict 50 miles to get their medication or putting up a naloxone vending machine in the county jail.
“It’s been pretty phenomenal,” Lynch said. “It shows they’re educated on the issue and care enough to make a difference. It also shows real leadership.”
