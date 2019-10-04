Drunken driving believed to be cause of vehicle in Lake Cadillac

CADILLAC — A 32-year-old man was taken into custody by Cadillac Police after it was believed he was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his vehicle into Lake Cadillac.
At 1:53 a.m. Friday, the Cadillac Police Department and the Cadillac City Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle in Lake Cadillac on North Boulevard near Newland Street, according to a release by police. The vehicle was believed to be traveling westbound on North Boulevard when it left the roadway, struck a small tree and crashed into the water, police said.
The Cadillac man is believed to have exited the vehicle and fled the scene but was later taken into custody, according to police. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and the suspect's identity is being withheld pending his arraignment in 84th District Court, according to the release.
The Cadillac Police Department was assisted by the Wexford County Sheriff's Office.
This story will be updated when more information is made available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.