The Fourth of July has come and gone and summer is about to heat up.
With the start of the growing season extremely dry, and the hottest and driest part of the year about to unfold, what needs to happen for things to be the best they can be when the harvest comes? The simple answer is more rain, but it is more complex and complicated for both farmers and consumer horticulturists.
For eight years, Eric Anderson has been a field crops educator for Michigan State University Extension. During that time he has never experienced as dry a start to the growing season as this year.
While it has been the driest start to a growing season in his career, Anderson also said 2023 is not unprecedented when compared to other years. This includes droughts in 1988 and 2012.
In 2012, Anderson said it was worse in other parts of the Midwest than in Michigan but what made it so bad was that a dry fall in 2011 followed by a dry winter is what made it so severe. He said things started to warm up in the spring and that sounded good because planting could happen, but the water/rain just never turned on.
For those in the agricultural business in 1988, remember how brutal that year was?
When it comes to 1988, Anderson said things are similar but there is a distinct difference between then and now.
While it was equally dry in May and June in 2023 as in 1988, Anderson said leading up to May, conditions were extremely wet.
“We went into the drought with an abundance of water. You would have thought the crops would look sad because of how dry it was but they continued to thrive,” he said. “It’s because they sunk their roots deeper.”
When it comes to the two most abundant field crops in the state, corn, and soybeans, they can drive their roots deep in the soil to access the excess soil moisture. While that was something both crops have been able to do, Anderson said depending on the soil type, that moisture is used up.
Even with the recent widespread rains, there were winners and losers when it came to the amount that fell. He said what is needed now is timely rains as most crops have used up all that soil moisture.
He also said while corn is a hearty crop that can withstand drought better than most, it is getting to the point in the growing season where kennel per row and ear per row will be set.
While the corn in the fields is not tasseling yet, they will be soon and Anderson said high heat and dry conditions are killer to the corn crops during pollination.
So what does that mean is needed for the rest of the growing season? The simple answer is rain.
Anderson said he estimates that whether it is natural rainfall or irrigation, crops will need between 1.5 to 2 inches of rain each week. He said with that excess soil moisture gone, that is what is needed.
The flip side of these drought conditions is pest pressure especially when moisture is received, according to Anderson.
“Wet weather for the most part, whether it is cool or dry, it provides a good growing environment for fungus. Tar spot in corn and white spot in soybeans,” he said. “We are hoping that disease pressure will be low and that is the good side of a dry season.”
When it comes to other pests, like insects, how hot and dry it is is not as big an issue as it is for plant diseases. He said for that reason they are keeping an eye out for a few insects, in particular, spider mites and aphids.
When it comes to spider mites, Anderson said they like it hot and dry because typically there is a fungus that naturally helps to suppress their numbers. Without moisture, it is hard for that fungus to grow and the insects thrive. While that hasn’t been an issue yet, conditions are ripe for there to be issues.
For aphids, Anderson said the MSUE field crop entomologist is seeing numbers above the typical thresholds in fields. Aphids usually aren’t an issue but they starting to be one this year.
Although Anderson is locked into what this dry weather is doing to field crops, MSU Extension Consumer Horticulture Educator Nate Walton is more in tune with things that many homeowners have in their yards and flower beds.
He said it is not a typical situation to be this far behind in precipitation levels at this point in the year. He said plants are suffering especially those that were planted this year, annual crops or landscape plants. He also said it is hard to get those moisture deficits made up.
“Rain will help a top, It will do a lot to help a lot of our plants. Some issues might persist and be exacerbated by the stress, and you might see disease issues once the rain does return,” he said.
As for homeowners’ yards, and in particular, their grass, Walton said that is up to individuals if they want to water their grass or just let it go dormant. If they choose to do that, it will just brown up and once the rains return it will green up.
If this current dry season has done anything, Walton said it may compel some to improve the organic matter in their soils, which could mean using compost, or mulching leaves into turf this fall. Improving the organic matter in the soil helps the soil to retain water and Anderson said the sandy soil that is typically in this area is not good for that.
Walton also said not mowing your yard and when you do keeping it 4 inches tall will help to produce thicker, taller grass that will ultimately mean deeper roots.
Although it is too early to tell if 2023 will have any lasting effects in the years to come it likely is too late to do anything about it now, according to Anderson.
“Kind of like most weather things, there is not a lot you can do to prepare for it. It is more broad concepts to apply to make a farm more resilient, but those are more long term,” he said. “It is not something you can flip on or off.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.