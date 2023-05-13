Nine out of 10 wildland fires are caused by people, and yard waste burning is the top cause of wildfires in Michigan. Here are tips to keep your outdoor activities fire-safe: • Keep a hose or other water source nearby when burning. • Prevent sparks. Keep trailer chains from dragging when you’re on the road; don’t park hot equipment on dry grass. • Contain your campfire or bonfire in a pit or ring and make sure you put it out thoroughly before leaving for the night. Douse the fire with water, stir the ashes and douse again. • Never leave any fire — including hot coals — unattended. • Never shoot fireworks into the woods, dry grass or shrubs. • It’s illegal to burn plastic, hazardous materials, foam or other household trash. This can release dangerous chemicals into the air. • Use a burn barrel with a screen on top to burn paper, leaves and natural materials. SOURCE: Michigan DNR
Fire season started hot and heavy in April. But winter-like caused it to taper and rain dominated the forecast, but you didn’t think we would get off that easy, did you?
Warm, sunny spring days across most of Michigan this week have sparked people’s interest in outdoor fun. Still, this warmer weather also is stoking wildfire danger. With a nice spring weekend upon us, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking people to make fire safety a top priority when working in the yard, riding all-terrain vehicles or building an evening bonfire.
Fire danger is highest across the northern Lower Peninsula and in parts of the Upper Peninsula, according to Jeff Vasher, a fire specialist with the DNR. As of Friday, no burn permits were being issued in the northern half of the Lower Peninsula including in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties. That means open burning is prohibited.
“Humidity is low, so the environment is drying out fast,” Vasher said. “A fire can take off with very little warning in these kinds of conditions, especially if it’s windy at all.”
In contrast to the conditions of the Lower Peninsula, some parts of the Upper Peninsula still have melting snow, but those that don’t also are drying fast. Fire danger is expected to remain elevated throughout the weekend, according to the DNR.
Burn permits in the southern Lower Peninsula are issued by local fire departments and government offices. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, residents can check the map at michigan.gov/burnpermit to see if debris/open burning is permitted in their counties.
A person is required to get a burn permit before burning brush and debris in Michigan when the ground is not snow-covered. Residents in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula can obtain a free burn permit by visiting www.michigan.gov/burnpermit or by calling 866-922-2876. Residents in southern Michigan should contact their local fire department or township office to see if burning is permitted in their area.
Historically, debris burning has been the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Michigan. When people are going to burn things like yard waste or brush, the important thing to remember is to make sure open burning is allowed. Combustible materials such as grass, leaves and branches or brush on the ground are dry and not holding moisture. All it takes is a little wind and sun, and those things can burn, even if there has been precipitation.
