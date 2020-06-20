Dry weather means high wild fire risk this weekend

CADILLAC — With the weather being warm and dry recently, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has placed much of Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula under a burn restriction.
Most areas in the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula are at elevated fire risk including Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties, according to a DNR press release from Friday, June 19, and is expected to continue through the weekend.
With the heightened risk of wildfires, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said permits for burning yard debris will be restricted, though campfires are still allowed.
“While there is a chance of rain over the weekend, it’s important to know the current risks and keep up to date on restrictions,‘ said Don Klingler, Lower Peninsula resource protection manager with the DNR’s Forest Resources Division.
So far this season, DNR fire staffers have fought more than 130 fires on nearly 600 acres, according to the press release.
To reduce the risk of fire this weekend, the DNR suggests being careful when using all-terrain vehicles, lawnmowers or other outdoor machinery.
In these dryer conditions, even heat from a lawnmower or exhaust pipe of an ATV can ignite dry grass. A low hanging trailer chain dragging on pavement can also create sparks and ignite nearby grass.
When it comes to burning this weekend, the DNR advises to never leave any fire unattended and to make sure all debris fires and campfires are extinguished before leaving the area.
Burn permits are required statewide. Residents in the northern Lower and Upper peninsulas can get permission to burn by visiting Michigan.gov/BurnPermit. Elsewhere, contact your local municipality or fire department.
