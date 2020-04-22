WELLSTON — On a snowy, April afternoon work was done at the site of the Dublin General Store despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since December, crews have worked to build the new Dublin General Store. It started with the pouring of the building's foundation and after the first of the new year work moved on to the construction of the building itself. Even after COVID-19 started shutting things down, Dublin Store owner Greg Fischer said construction continued. With grocery stores deemed essential, Fischer said the construction of the store also was.
Although the state didn't stand in the way of the project continuing, Fischer said it is the state that is delaying the project.
"We are waiting for our plan review to be approved. We submitted that in March," he said. "Right now, it is holding up the process. People are doing excavating and grading. We might have our parking lot put in soon, but inside we can't do anything until we get that approval."
The state needs to approve the plans for things like plumbing and mechanical and Fischer said without it, the store can't be finished. He also said the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has people working, albeit from their homes, so he is not sure what is causing the delay in getting the plans approved.
While the goal was to have the new store opened sometime in April, Fischer said it is likely that opening is delayed a couple of months. Ideally, the new store will open in June, but he said that will depend on the state.
"The state might approve it (Tuesday) or it might be another month," he said. "The bottom line is the state is holding everything back."
Fire crews were dispatched at 2:59 a.m. on Aug. 31 the Dublin Store and the first fire engine arrived on scene at 3:06 a.m., according to comments made last August by Norman Township Fire Chief Gary Melzer. Since fire crews were unable to enter the building, he also said it was difficult to fight the fire until they could start pulling down walls using an excavator. In total, nine different departments, including South Branch Township in Wexford County, responded to the fire.
Manistee Township also assisted and used its aerial device which helped to save the storage building located behind the general store itself, Melzer said. An estimated 300,000 gallons were used to fight the fire.
The Aug. 31 fire wasn’t the first time the Dublin General Store burned and had to be rebuilt.
In 1963, Fischer said the original Dublin General Store his grandparents built burned down on the Fourth of July. He said the old, wooden structure was replaced with a cement block building. It reopened on Nov. 15, 1963, in time for the firearm deer season.
Fischer said the cause of the fire in 1963 was believed to have been the result of an electrical malfunction. In 1966, he said his father took ownership of the store. It was at that time the store started expanding, including the addition of the hardware store.
The Dublin General Store was established in 1935 and included full grocery and hardware stores, according to its website. While it was those things, it grew in fame for its meats and, in particular, its jerky. Since 1975, the Dublin General Store made more than 50 varieties of home-cured jerky.
Fischer said even with the delay, the public has been encouraging and can't wait for the new Dublin General Store to open.
"Everyone is encouraged and can see progress, but nothing goes as smoothly and as quickly as you would like," he said.
