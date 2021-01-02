Duck hunters cited for hunting too close to Lake Mitchell homes

CADILLAC — In late October, four waterfowl hunters were on a boat near a Lake Mitchell island when they found themselves in trouble with a local conservation officer.
Their boat and firearms were too close to peoples’ houses and somebody had called in a complaint.
The waterfowl hunters were cited for hunting within Lake Mitchell safety zones.
Safety zones extend 450 feet away from residences. If you’re hunting with a firearm, you need permission from the landowner to be closer than 450 feet, explained Lt. Joe Molnar, commander of the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement District 4, which includes Wexford County.
According to the bi-weekly conservation officer reports posted to michigan.gov, Conservation Officer Troy Ludwig used DNR equipment to calculate how close the hunters were to nearby homes.
“Using computer mapping software and a laser range finder, CO Ludwig determined that the hunters were indeed within the safety zone of at least eight different homes,‘ the biweekly report states.
The Cadillac News inquired with Lt. Molnar and with Ducks Unlimited whether development pressure — more houses being built on lakes — has resulted in more safety zone citations.
It appears not, anecdotally.
The safety zone citation is not “overly common,‘ Lt. Molnar told the newspaper.
Chris Sebastian, the spokesperson for Ducks Unlimited in Michigan, said the organization’s DNR contact has not seen any increases in safety zone violations.
Statewide duck hunting went up this year, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and people spending more time out-of-doors.
“It went from 50,000 licensed duck hunters in 2019 to 72,000,‘ Sebastian said.
Hunting, in general, has dramatically increased in Michigan this year.
“That’s great news for conservation,‘ Sebastian said.
Hunting licenses support the maintenance and conservation of public lands.
More hunters mean that there is increasing pressure on public lands, with more people trying to hunt the same areas.
Sebastian said he’d like to see increasing access to public lands; either more public land or making it easier to access the public land that already exists.
But he’s got no problem with the safety zones.
“They are set up for good reason ... they’re there to protect property owners but also the hunters themselves,‘ Sebastian said.
Though the experts the Cadillac News consulted with did not think that development was leading to an increase in safety zone violations, that may be because there’s a way to circumvent the ban on shooting within the zone.
You can hunt within safety zones if you get permission from all of the landowners first.
In the October Lake Mitchell incident, the waterfowl hunters erred in not obtaining permission from any of the landowners whose homes they were nearby.
“They would have had to ask permission from all eight of those residents to hunt where they were at,‘ Lt. Molnar told the Cadillac News.
According to the conservation officer report, upon questioning, CO Ludwig learned that the hunters did not have permission from any of the residents to be hunting so close to their homes.
CO Ludwig cited the hunters for hunting within the safety zone, as well as other violations.
Hunting within a safety zone carries a fine of $50 to $500, though the fine is set by the court.
