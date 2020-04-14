EVART — After 47 years of the Original Dulcimer Players Club Funfest, the ODPC Board of Directors has decided to cancel this year's fest.
The Dulcimer Funfest announced its cancelation on Sunday, April 12 on Facebook. The fest was scheduled to run from July 16 to July 18.
"Many factors were taken into consideration. The health and well-being of our friends and family were the priority," the board wrote on Facebook.
Since starting the festival in 1973, ODCP Funfest has changed venues, directors and times of the year but has never been canceled.
"(This is) the first time ... hopefully the last," Board of Directors Trustee Scott Freeman wrote in an email.
With COVID-19 causing shutdowns and closures all around the world, the board decided that canceling the event was the safest option. Michigan has been under a Stay Home, Stay Safe order since March which was recently extended on Wednesday, April 8 to be in place until the end of the month.
"The board of directors weighed all the options and we decided it was in the best interest of public safety to cancel the event," Freeman wrote. "(...) It just follows in a long line of cancellations of music festivals around the world."
Freeman wrote the board tried to come up with ways to make the fest still happen but, with the end of COVID-19 still unknown, pulling off the 47th annual fest was just not possible.
"We discussed possible ways to try to make it happen in the event the restrictions were lifted by June, but there was no way logistically we could pull it off with excellence," he wrote.
The board now hopes to hold the 2021 festival on July 15 through July 17.
