EVART — The largest hammered dulcimer event in the world is returning this summer after two years of COVID-related cancellations. After some deliberation and consideration of the current state of the pandemic, the Original Dulcimer Players Club has decided to revive the ODPC Funfest from July 14 to July 16 at the Osceola County Fairgrounds.
Making the choice to come back was most difficult for ODPC President Kathy Rayman, who cares for her 102-year-old mother. She said it was crucial that she first examine the personal risk of running the festival, but overall, she’s feeling confident.
“We’ve all been vaccinated, and we also realize now that COVID is something that is probably going to require a yearly booster, and there’s probably no escaping it,” Rayman said. “So I’m confident to go ahead, and give the festival a try.”
Having the event take place completely outdoors has also contributed to Rayman’s comfort with holding Funfest.
Aside from updating the stage, there aren’t many additions being made to the festival just yet. Out of the six ODPC board members, Rayman said five are brand new, and her focus is mainly on getting those members up to speed.
Regardless, Rayman said she’s excited to finally be making a comeback, and after multiple cancellations, she’s certain dedicated festival-goers are looking forward to it as well.
“The announcement that it was canceled both years, obviously created some disappointing responses from our members, and we understand that,” Rayman said. “But we needed to make the difficult decision, and we did that, and this year, I’m very confident and feel very good about having the festival.”
Although the official festival dates are set for mid-July, Rayman said it actually kicks off several weeks before then. Performers and attendees traveling from outside the Evart area will come early to camp and jam in anticipation of the festival.
As far as Rayman is aware, the ODPC Funfest is the largest hammered dulcimer event in the world. She said they’ve held the title for years, and have yet to come across a rival. While they’ve never hosted performers from out of the country, many patrons from years past have traveled from overseas.
The influx of visitors has also helped in boosting Evart’s local economy. Rayman said they’ve heard from the city that the Funfest draws one of their biggest summer crowds to both the fairgrounds and local businesses.
COVID brought shutdowns to every industry, and some businesses and institutions closed their doors permanently, but Rayman said they were lucky enough to keep their unique festival going. Since its creation, it’s been an opportunity for dulcimer players of every category to come together and share their love of music.
“The Funfest was created for hammered dulcimer players in that area, because they were not always welcomed into fiddle jams or other jams, because they’re considered a loud instrument,” she said. “So the founding fathers of the ODPC created a Funfest, and it welcomed all acoustic instruments to join them, and that grew into the festival that it is today.”
Rayman said the event is family-oriented with plenty of stage performances, jamming and children’s workshops throughout the festival. Tickets are available at the Osceola County Fairgrounds, or at the gate for $7 per day and $15 for all three festival days.
More information on the ODPC Funfest and event updates can be found on the club’s Facebook page.
