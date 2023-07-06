On a recent July morning, the buzz of dragonflies hunting horseflies could be heard along with the chirps and songs of the birds that inhabit the Huron Manistee National Forest in Cherry Grove Township.
The summer symphony, however, wasn’t why Huron-Manistee National Forest Acting Public Affairs Officer Debra-Ann Brabazon was in the forest. Instead, she was there to show the multitude of forest dump sites that litter the roadside of South 31 Road.
While she pointed out multiple sites along this particular dirt road, there are countless sites along other roads throughout the region.
When it comes to forest dumping, Brabazon believes nothing is acceptable.
Not brush. Not leaves. Not potting soil. Not straw. Not garbage. Definitely, not anything that could be carrying diseases or pests that could infect the forest. Brabazon said those aforementioned things and more are being regularly dumped on national forest and state lands.
On this morning, Brabazon was traveling down South 31 Road and it didn’t take long before she pulled off to the side of the road to point out a fresh dump site. These dump sites are not deep in the forest land, but right off the road.
As Brabazon is pointing out the site, a Wexford County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle stops to make sure no one is dumping. Deputy Chad Sprik said it is not uncommon for him or other deputies to check that road as police know it is a popular spot for dumping.
On this day, Brabzon sees a spot where straw and old tires have been dumped. While the South 31 Road meanders around the forest like a river, this dump site is not deep into the woods. It might only be less than a quarter mile from the part of South 31 Road that eventually morphs into West Lake Mitchell Drive.
She said the national forest talks about leaving no trace of human interaction in the forests, but when people dump things, they leave carbon footprints or evidence of human occupation. Forest dumping occurs in three of the four seasons — spring, summer and fall — but on occasion will happen during the winter. Brabazon said it usually is when a person knows a snowstorm is coming. That way their tracks are covers or, in this case, the contents of their dump, according to Brabazon.
“It all goes to forest health. If you introduce something that has a disease, you are spreading that to the forest that may not have that disease,” she said.
In the 1990s, Brabazon said the state stopped allowing yard waste to be put in landfill due to the greenhouse gases they produced. The idea behind the law was to encourage composting.
In the mid-1990s Michigan’s first composting law was enacted banning yard wastes from entering Michigan landfills.
Before that, leaves and grass comprised over 30% of all household solid waste going to landfills and incinerators, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
Sending that yard waste to the landfill also took up valuable landfill space, which is costly to build and maintain. Yard waste is organic, so when it decomposed in a landfill it created methane and other air pollutants. According to EPA, methane is a greenhouse gas that is 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere making it a significant contributor to climate change.
Michigan law also prohibits the open burning of grass clippings and leaves in municipalities that have a population of 7,500 or more, unless allowed by a local ordinance that authorizes it.
It appears, however, that some people are not composting. Instead, they are taking this waste to remote areas of the forest and dumping it, Brabazon said.
To help figure out a way to stop these illegal dumps, Brabazon said the forest service has partnered with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and its Adopt-a-Forest program.
The Adopt-a-Forest volunteer cleanup program was established to protect Michigan’s forests in 1991. The program shares the importance of clean and healthy forests, improves recycling and responsible trash disposal and works to stop illegal dumping.
Led by DNR, the program is a partnership of the agency but also EGLE and the forest service.
In the program’s history, more than 2 million acres of forest land have been cleaned up, with 100,000 tires removed and tens of thousands of cubic yards of trash properly disposed of, according to the DNR.
The program’s website, www.michigan.gov/dnr/about/get-involved/aaf, allows people to take action by reporting a dump site, volunteering or donating money. There also is an interactive dumpsite map that shows where all the reported dumpsites are.
While people might think what’s the big deal, it’s all-natural and biodegradable, Brabazon said that is simply not the case.
Brabazon said besides the potential introduction of diseases, harmful insects or non-native plants to forests, people who dump in the forest are fuel-loading the area.
During a wildfire, all kinds of plant material can act as fuel, including grasses, shrubs, trees, dead leaves and fallen pine needles. As these burnable materials pile up, so do the chances of catastrophic wildland fire, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior Office of Wildland Fire. In the right conditions, excess fuel allows fires to burn hotter, larger, longer and faster, making them more difficult and dangerous to manage.
“How would you like it if we took this and put it on your property? Some people get upset when their neighbor’s leaves fall into their yard,” she said. “We are not concerned about the leaves but the fuel loading. People have dumped more fuel. It is biodegradable but there are some areas where it didn’t do that.”
