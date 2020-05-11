CADILLAC — After 38 years of teaching, Cadillac High School Band Director Michael Filkins knew the 2019-20 school year was to be his last.
He told the district around the start of the current school year and his students during band camp about his plans to retire. He said he did that to allow the district time to find a suitable replacement and for his students to process him retiring.
So on March 13 when all of Michigan’s public and private schools were originally closed until April 6 as a way to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Filkins said he never thought that would be the last time he would physically be with his students as their teacher.
“I thought we would be off for three weeks and then we would be back the second week of April to finish out the year,‘ he said. “It is what it is. I went through the whole range of the grieving process when it was announced there would be no school (the rest of the year.)‘
Although Filkins said he planned to share with his students how he felt about them before the end of the school year, that didn’t happen on March 13.
Again, Filkins felt they would be back to school at some point, so when he talked to his students on March 13 he didn’t impart any grand nuggets of knowledge. Instead, Filkins said he stressed the importance of taking their instruments home because when they returned to school in April they would need to hit the ground running.
“When we returned in April, we have two weeks less time to prepare for spring programs. I was just thinking, ‘I hope they do practice and we don’t have to change the music to make it easier.’‘
That, however, never became an issue as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ended the school year due to the pandemic in early April.
Since April, Filkins has been teaching his students the best he can under the current situation. He, like many these days, has continued to interact with his students via Zoom, but it is not the same. During those meetings, he discusses the expectations for the week as far as skill development goes as well as what they will have to submit to get credit for the week.
While it is better than not having the interaction, Filkins said he tells his students it will never replace playing with your friends. In a sentence, he summed up the new normal, “It is not what band is meant to be.‘
“I know it was really hard and it is really hard on the seniors,‘ he said.
Although the hope of having spring concerts is not a reality, Filkins said there is a chance that there could be something done virtually.
As of last week, Filkins said students submitted videos of them performing their parts from two songs from the spring concert. Friend and band parent Rich Spicer is now going through the process of putting them all together on a single audio track to put together in video format.
The idea is to start by sharing the video with the students and it also may end up on the internet for all to see.
BORN TO BE IN BAND
Since he was 13, Filkins said he knew music, and being a band director was what he wanted to do with his life. With a clear focus, Filkins dove headfirst into music.
He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Fairfax, Virginia in 1975, and then attended the University of Michigan. He, however, had a connection to Michigan before he went to Ann Arbor. During his high school years, Filkins said he attended Interlochen Center for the Arts in the summer and got as much musical training as he could.
“My mom always thought music was an important thing we be involved with for my brother, sister, and me. She thought it was important we took piano lessons,‘ he said.
With a mother who was a mathematician and a father who was an engineer, Filkins said they thought music was important but it was not something they did. Although Filkins didn’t go into the “family business‘ of math and science, he said it is not lost on him that music, math, and science are connected in a way when it comes to things like perception of patterns and other concepts.
He lucked out that his high school also has a very good band program and it is one that is respected on a national level. He said many good musicians have graced the halls of Thomas Jefferson High and during his time there he was first chair clarinet for three of his four years.
He also said 11 people from his class of 435 have careers in music. This includes jazz musician Tom Hall, comedian, and keynote speaker Mike Rayburn and Yale School of Music professor Stephen Taylor.
As for going to Michigan for his post-secondary education, Filkins said some would argue the fact every generation on his mother’s side of the family had a University of Michigan graduate played a role, it wasn’t the only reason.
“In the 70s, the University of Michigan campus had a big presence on Interlochen and I became familiar with the professors,‘ he said.
While at Michigan, Filkins spent two years on the marching band that took him to Orange Bowl one year and the Rose Bowl the other. It was his time with the Michigan symphony that allowed him to tour and took him to New York City, Chicago, Detroit, Washington D.C., and even the Calumet Opera House in the Upper Peninsula.
With a new college degree in music education and Michigan ties, Filkins took a position with Charlevoix Public Schools. His first year teaching was the 1979-80 school year. His time there was short-lived.
“I disliked being a band director so I left teaching for two years. First of all, when you have been a band director for a while you find the hours are brutal,‘ he said. “You either go all in or choose a different profession. I was taken off guard for how much time it takes to be a good band director. I was not ready at 21.‘
During his hiatus, Filkins said he worked in hotels and restaurants, but toward the end of his second year away from teaching he started substitute teaching. The funny thing is he didn’t sign up to be a sub. Instead, Filkins said one of the principals at Charlevoix called him and told him he had him as the eighth-grade math substitute teacher for the next day.
When Filkins tried to call him back, he said his principal didn’t answer his calls. It was the mentoring of that principal, Dave Smith, that helped to get him back into education. For whatever reason, Smith thought he should be a teacher and Filkins said he forced his hand. It was a tactic that worked.
“I subbed for a month and started applying for jobs. I missed the school environment,‘ he said. “I really wanted to get back into it.‘
That, however, was tougher than one would think.
After teaching for one year and then leaving for two years, Filkins said a lot of districts see that as a “red flag.‘ He was offered one job in Detour Village in the Upper Peninsula and he took it. It was his opinion that once he got back in the game and established himself he would be OK.
He taught in the U.P. for two years and eventually applied for and got the band director job for Manton Consolidated Schools. He taught there for 10 years beginning in 1986 and Filkins said it was a great job. Despite loving Manton, Filkins eventually moved to Cadillac Area Public Schools in fall 1996 and stayed there.
A STUDENT’S PERSPECTIVE
While one can assume the importance Filkins has played in the lives of many of his students, it is always best to let them tell the story.
For Jordan Healey, Filkins is a big reason why she can say she is the new Central Michigan University Assistant Drum Major this fall and the Drum Major during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. As a member of the Cadillac High School Class of 2018, Healey said she had no musical experience to speak of when she decided she wanted to be a part of the band before her junior year of high school.
“When I approached him about joining the CHS marching band for my junior year, he didn’t hesitate to let me sign up and give me opportunities to learn and prepare,‘ the 20-year-old said. “Towards the end of my sophomore year, he let me attend a rehearsal, a pep band, and even their marching practice for the Memorial Day parade, despite having no experience and never having been in the band before.‘
When her junior year rolled around, Healey said she was already integrated into the band and learning a lot. Fast forward to after high school graduation and she said Filkins continued to give her opportunities to learn and grow in music.
The December after graduation and her first semester at CMU, Healey said Filkins allowed her to come back and conduct the high school pep band with the current field conductor Brooke Kleinsorge for her first assistant drum major audition.
“He was more than happy to have me come back and conduct. I returned in January 2020, where Mr. Filkins put me in charge of the band at a basketball game that he couldn’t be at. This allowed me to grow so much in terms of leadership,‘ she said.
During the spring of her sophomore year and before being part of the band, Healey said she had a funny story about an interaction with Filkins.
She said Filkins didn’t allow non-band students to be in the band room but she had a lot of close friends and a strong interest in music. As a result, she said she would sneak in with her friends after school so she could look at the instruments and spend time with her friends. Because she wasn’t in the band at the time, Filkins didn’t know who she was and one day he came in when she was in there.
“My friends quickly jumped to hide me, but it was too late. I awkwardly popped out from behind my friends and introduced myself to him, leaving the band room shortly after,‘ she said.
A few weeks later, Healey said she found out about Memorial Day practice and wanted to attend because she had made the decision she wanted to join the band the next fall.
She had her band friends ask Filkins if “their friend‘ could join the practice. He said yes and Healey said she was excited.
“As soon as I showed up for practice with a big smile on my face, he immediately recognized me and stopped what he was doing. Laughing he said, ‘I remember you,’‘ she said. “The rest is history.‘
