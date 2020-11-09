CADILLAC — There is just under a week before the start of the firearm deer season, and hunters have waited months for this time of year to come.
When looking at the license sales, it shows.
Chad Stewart, deer, elk, and moose program leader for the Department of Natural Resources, said on Nov. 1 he received a new report that showed the number of deer license buyers was up about 14% when compared to Nov. 1 last year. While that number is down from where it was at the end of August, roughly 25%, it is still a nice bump. Stewart said once the firearm season starts, the expectation is that it will level off at 12% when compared to the previous year.
“Back in 1998, we had more than 850,000 deer hunters, and last year we had around 540,000. In the short 20 years, we are down 300,000,‘ he said. “That bump is nice, but it’s not where we were at historically at least not back to that level.‘
As for why there is this renewed interest in hunting, Stewart said they are still looking into it, but he would be remiss to not think COVID-19 has played a role. He said it isn’t just deer hunting that is getting this bump in license buys. It has remained constant throughout the year and with different seasons including hunting but also fishing and off-road vehicle permits.
He said if there is one good thing about COVID-19 it is the general trend that people have an increased desire to get outside.
In the last license poll by the DNR, there was a fairly large number of people who purchased a license in 2020 who had not done so in the past five years, according to Stewart. While there is always a lapsed buyer rate, it seems that they all have bought licenses in 2020, which is boosting license numbers.
A lapse buyer is someone who is expected to buy a license one or two years out of five or some other similar scenario, and one theory is they all are electing to purchase licenses in 2020. He said that could be a direct result of competing interests such as concerts, movies, or any other event that brings large numbers of people together falling to the wayside due to COVID-19.
“I don’t know if we have a good answer to what 2021 looks like. Our communications and marketing teams are hoping to capitalize on this bump,‘ he said. “People are getting back into the sport or finding the sport, and it may help to improve the retention rate.‘
Michigan United Conservation Clubs Executive Director and Hunting Works for Michigan Co-Chair Amy Trotter said the increased sales is evidence people need the outdoors in times of crisis. She said they are turning to the outdoors for their physical and mental health, and the MUCC works to conserve and ensure they have the outlet and access to high-quality opportunities within the state.
Trotter said they likely won’t know the reason for the uptick for some time as the results of the various DNR surveys will not be known. She said she is interested to see if the uptick is the result of brand new hunters or those who are returning after a hiatus.
Whatever the reason, Trotter said it is the jobs of conservations, the DNR, and businesses to keep these people in the proverbial boat. It will be an exciting challenge to make them return year after year and not have long lapses. She said this is not only true for the hunters and anglers but also for the trail users.
When it comes to Hunting Works for Michigan, Trotter said in 2019 MUCC released an economic study that was done by the Michigan State University Eli Broad College of Business. For those who don’t know, Hunting Works for Michigan exists to promote the strong economic partnership between the hunting and shooting communities and the local economy of the state of Michigan.
She said the study showed that the men and women who hunt annually have an economic impact in the state of roughly $11.2 billion The increase in users this year will only help to increase that number. She said that means there will be a ripple effect from gas stations, sporting good retailers, and other Michigan businesses.
She said it likely will impact funds the state receives from the Pittman-Robertson Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act and Dingell-Johnson/Wallop-Breaux Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration Act.
“All the excised taxes get divvied up to the state so we will likely see a banner year for those federal funds coming back to the state,‘ she said.
While the archery season has been going and continues through Saturday, the DNR is reminding hunters of a few things before they head out for the firearm opener.
The current portion of the archery deer season opened Oct. 1 and remains open until Nov. 14. Firearm season follows from Nov. 15-Nov. 30. Archery reopens on Dec. 1, after the firearm season closes, and will remain open through Jan. 1.
Before heading out afield, the DNR is suggesting hunters review the latest regulations in the 2020 Hunting Digest. This includes hunters in the Lower Peninsula being able to harvest an antlered or antlerless deer with a deer or deer combo license during the archery, firearm, and muzzleloader seasons in all mainland Lower Peninsula deer management units, on both public and private lands.
As a result of chronic wasting disease, the DNR reminds hunters that baiting and feeding deer is banned in the entire Lower Peninsula and the core chronic wasting disease surveillance area in the Upper Peninsula.
Deer check station locations will be reduced this fall across much of the state, as well as, days and hours of operation, according to the DNR.
Many check stations will be open only during parts of the firearm deer season in November. Wait times may be longer than usual, especially during the firearm deer season, due to staffing reductions. It’s also important to note that any changes in the state’s COVID-19 situation could result in changes to planned locations and hours of operation.
In parts of the state where CWD and bovine tuberculosis samples are needed, check stations and drop boxes were available to hunters beginning Oct. 3 and will continue to be available into December and January.
The Cadillac area will only have one check station at the Cadillac Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, 6087 E M-115. The deer check station in Cadillac will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday to Saturday from Oct. 3-Dec. 12. It also will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 17-18. It will, however, be closed on Nov. 26-27.
The other nearby check station will be at the Paris DNR field office, 22250 Northland Drive. It will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 15-18 only.
Hours and locations of deer check stations across the state are available at Michigan.gov/DeerCheck. For more information about MUCC go to mucc.org and for more information about Hunting Works for Michigan go to huntingworksformi.com.
