For the majority of Rudy Grahek’s life, his job was to make people smile and recently it was Rudy was needing a little pick-me-up.
Rudy is going through rehab after he had a fall in his home and now a GoFundMe page has been set up to help him have a ramp installed at his Reed City area home. Three days ago, the page was set up to raise $8,000 and as of Wednesday afternoon, nearly $9,500 had been donated.
The page was created by Mark Brejcha, who is the commander of the Big Rapids American Legion Post No. 98. The page also was created in conjunction with Big Rapids AMVETS Post No. 1941 and the Michigan Warrior Clowns. The goal is to purchase an ADA-approved aluminum service ramp with rails that fit the dimensions of his walkway and entrance to his home.
Rudy was part of an Army infantry unit that fought the battle of Pork Chop Hill, a bloody conflict in which many soldiers were lost. Grahek will tell you in simple terms how difficult that time was.
After serving for a year and nine months in Korea until 1954, Grahek returned home to Cadillac and attended Ferris State University to study marketing and business management. In 1956, Grahek registered as his alter-ego Dynamite the Clown and started doing parades, fairs and services and has not stopped clowning around since.
In 2019, Rudy was presented four medals of honor for his service including the National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, United Nations Service Medal and the Korean Service Medal.
At the age of 90, he is still doing parades.
From his daughter’s home in the Detroit area, Rudy said when he found out the GoFundMe page had been set up to help him he thought it was unbelievable.
“All you hear about these days is the bad about everyone and you forget there is good there, too,” he said. “This is a perfect example of that good.”
He said the ramp will allow him to get up to his deck that leads to his door from the sidewalk. He said if there is a need, it also will be wide enough to allow for a wheelchair, but he doesn’t need that, just a cane.
He attributes that to his 60 years of walking in parades as Dynamite the Clown. While he is not doing his old schedule of more than 50 parades a year, Rudy said he does plan on continuing to do a few here or there. That includes the Mesick Mushroom Festival coming up in May.
Continuing to be in parades is something he plans on doing until he can’t do it anymore. He said people will know when his time doing parades is over.
“Someone asked me how I would know when I do my last parade. I told them when I’m in the back of the hearse going up Maple Hill. That’s when I will know my parade days are over,” he said with a laugh.
With the money raised, the goal is to have the ramp installed before Rudy returns to his home in April.
If interested in contributing to the effort, you can see the GoFundMe page here.
