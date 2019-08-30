CADILLAC — On a night where students and staff returned to Forest View Elementary for an open house, a ribbon-cutting ceremony also was held Wednesday to signify the end of a long project.
Eagle Scout Candidate Jarek Liptak chose the Forest View Nature Trail as the focus of his Eagle Scout Service Project. The idea behind the project is to allow the Eagle Scout Candidate an opportunity to demonstrate leadership of others while also benefiting the community. For the trail project, Liptak built information boxes, made trail improvements, installed posts, updated the entrance to the trail and built a gateway, relocated existing garbage cans and rebuilt benches in need of maintenance.
After the brief ribbon cutting, students and their families who were at the school for the open house before the start of school Tuesday could walk the trail to see all the improvements.
