MARION — There is a saying that the third time’s the charm and when it comes to a recently opened, school-run preschool/daycare in Marion, that is certainly the hope.
So far, that appears to be the case.
Since early June, the Eagles Nest has been up and running and providing before and after school daycare. It also is a preschool for children not yet ready to enroll. Sometime in September, the Eagles Nest also will open its infant room.
This type of thing has been a long time coming and something the district and the Marion Public Schools Board of Education have been trying to start for years. While the spots filled for both Eagles Nest rooms and the waiting list grows daily, the community that needed this service is thankful.
Just ask Dan Lee and his wife, Libby.
The Lees have all three of their children in the Eagles Nest, including twin girls in kindergarten and a son in second grade. Although the Lees did not utilize the first attempt at the service, he said they did use the second preschool/daycare that was offered last fall before it was closed.
He said he knew the preschool/daycare was going to close before it did. He also knew the district was trying to find someone to take it over, or if needed, the district would take it over because they knew how important it was to the community.
Without the service, families like the Lees would have to get creative with finding alternatives.
“Fortunately, we have both sets of grandparents local. They could help out and watch the kids,” he said. “We also utilized other high school students, babysitters and college students. It was a mix of a whole bunch of people and a lot of coordinating.”
Dan also said he owns his business, which gives him some flexibility. That, however, didn’t mean there weren’t times when he had to work from home or take his children into the office for a day or a half day. Libby works at the General Mills/Yoplait plant in Reed City and she obviously couldn’t take them to her work. If she had to stay home with the kids, she had to burn a vacation day or day off.
Even with the added flexibility companies have granted their employees since the start of the pandemic, Dan said it remained difficult to make things work.
Marion Superintendent Danyel Prielipp said each time a private individual would start the preschool/daycare it didn’t take long before it was shuttered. Prielipp said she didn’t blame those people for the service not working out, but it didn’t change that a need was not filled.
The concern was this would ultimately lead to families leaving the district, which was something it could ill afford.
In February, the district applied for licensing with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the district hired Lindsay Sandelius to be the director of the service that would become Eagles Nest. Sandelius was hired to an administrator’s contact and given full control of the preschool/daycare.
“Lindsay has the experience and taught in Pine River. She has 100% control of the daycare,” Prielipp said. “She talks with parents, fields phone calls and does everything. We feed (provide food for) the kids.”
Prielipp said the district, including the board of education, felt a lack of preschool/daycare resulted in some families taking their children to other districts, either by school of choice or moving.
Although Prielipp said the closure of the previous two attempts to have preschool/daycare in the district were financial and the potential is there to lose money is still there, Eagles Nest’s success will not be based on profit.
“If we lose a little money in the daycare, we feel it is worth that loss. It is so convenient for the parents and it is a learning daycare where the teachers are certified,” she said. “It is not just daycare but a preschool. We are trying to be convenient for the parents, help the kids and keep families in the district.”
Sandelius was the Head Start teacher within Pine River and one of the things that appealed to her was being able to help create the program and develop it. She was familiar with Prielipp and some of the other staff, which made things comfortable.
Ultimately, the goal is to have a safe place for children before and after school but also to have a place that would help them continue their education. Sandelius said Marion doesn’t have a daycare and rather than lose students to other districts, the district decided to create its own.
“We are funded by the school and the employees are hired by Marion Public Schools. It makes people confident that they are the funding source and the school has the final say in what happens,” she said. “We still follow all the state guidelines.”
With the new school year started, Prielipp said so far, things are working out. When the infant room opens, she said things will be ironed out and then they will start the discussion of whether expansion is feasible.
The hope is to add a few more classrooms to allow more families the chance to utilize the preschool/daycare. The need is still there and the plan is to try to help fill it.
“I think we are being very cautious right now. The last two didn’t produce longevity,” she said. “We are trying to have the longevity and a good consistent program we can be proud of.”
