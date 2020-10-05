LEROY — Kevin Leahy has picked grapes in a bit of a panic before.
It was 2017, early November, and a frost was coming.
“We knew a frost was coming Nov. 4 and we were picking right up until dark,‘ said Leahy, co-owner of Cadillac Winery and Leahy Rock Vineyard. “We called a bunch of people out — ‘we gotta get these grapes off!’ — we didn’t know much then because we were rookies at it.‘
But the rookies did OK. Their Leahy Rock Vineyard Riesling won a gold medal at the Michigan commercial wine competition.
Ideally, Leahy said, grapes would ripen on the vine until November every year. That optimizes the amount of sugar that’s naturally in the grapes, leading to the right amount of alcohol and more flavorful wine. But when the frost comes early and the grapes stop ripening, that doesn’t mean the wine is done-for; it just means Leahy will have to add beet sugar to the grape juice during the winemaking process.
That’s what happened last year when the frost came on Oct. 18. And that’s what’s likely to happen this year.
It had frosted overnight when the Cadillac News visited Friday morning, and Leahy was watching both the forecast and the grape leaves in his vineyard, looking for the tell-tale browning that signifies the grapes won’t get any riper.
Leahy said, based on the forecast, that he would spend this week pulling grapes from the vines.
It’s been a productive year, so far.
Leahy estimated that he’d already picked 5,000 pounds of grapes this year (the vineyard produced 10,000 pounds last year). The rest will be picked this week.
Leahy Rock Vineyard grows cold-hardy grapes, many of which were developed by the University of Minnesota’s cold-hardy grape breeding program. Marquette. La Crescent. Frontenac. Itasca.
You might not recognize the varietal names if you’re used to hearing about wines from European or Californian grapes.
But give it time.
“Give it another decade, another 10 years. And it’ll be, I think, pretty prominent that Marquette will be known,‘ Leahy said.
The unfamiliar names, however, don’t slow down sales at Cadillac Winery, which sells two brands: the Leahy Rock Vineyard wines made from grapes and fruits Leahy has grown in his five-and-a-half acre vineyard on family land about 10 miles from the winery; and Cadillac Winery-branded wines, which are made by Leahy but sourced from other growers.
And it all sells.
“We need to expand because we sell everything we make. We can’t keep up as it is,’ Leahy said. “I mean, this year was obviously a great challenge with COVID.‘
They’ve navigated the COVID-19 challenge, however, by installing a social distancing patio at the winery, lined by a new stone wall. There are regular bonfires and live music.
This month, Cadillac Winery (17480 18 Mile Road, LeRoy) will host two “harvest‘ parties.
There will be cider-pressing, grape-stomping (depending on the weather) and haunted (socially distant) trail through the woods. Though the Leahy Rock Vineyard grapes will be harvested this week, a mini vineyard grows next to the winery building. Those grapes will be available for the party and just-for-fun stomping (the grapes for real wine get crushed in a machine). The harvest parties are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 24 from noon to 10 p.m.
