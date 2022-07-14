Early Head Start hosts outdoor play events to socialize children in the community

CADILLAC — Wexford and Missaukee counties’ Early Head Start program is hosting a series of outdoor play events to socialize children in the community and share program information.
Traditionally, Early Head Start has hosted socialization events on a monthly basis, but COVID has decreased volume attendance. As recruitment and health specialist for Wexford, Missaukee and Roscommon counties, Mary Heady said it’s her role to interact with local families to prepare their children before they enter the Head Start program.
Early Head Start’s Home and Center bases are geared toward pregnant moms and infants up to the age of 3. Those children will then transition into Head Start from the ages of 3 to 5. In between those program phases, Heady said there are still skills to be learned and fine-tuned.
She decided to hold the events in the nearby parks of the communities she serves to offer a zero-cost way for families to connect and enjoy a fun, educational activity. Prior to the outdoor play events, Heady participated in an event called Touch A Truck in Roscommon, where children enhanced their fine motor skills by making their own traffic lights out of colored construction paper.
The outdoor play events will follow a similar structure, where the planned activity will connect with a facet of child development.
Heady plans to teach attending parents the purpose behind the activity and show them how they can further the lesson in their own homes. A light snack will also be provided.
The first of three outdoor play events is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 14, at Missaukee County Park. A second event is being held at Cadillac’s Kenwood Park on Thursday, July 21. The third event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 28, at Markey Park in Roscommon. All events will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Missaukee County, Heady said the event theme is bubbles. Children will receive some bubbles to play with and will learn how to make their own bubbles at home. A solidified plan for the Wexford County has not been made, but Heady is expecting it will have something to do with digging in the dirt and building.
After 30 years with the Northern Michigan Community Action Agency, which parents the Head Start program, Heady has seen the impact hands on learning can have on those in the early childhood learning stage.
“My biggest thing is, children at this age, the only way to teach them is through play,” she said. “That’s what we do. We play.”
Heady works mainly with children aged infant to 3, who she said tend to be more home bound. Outdoor play events can offer an opportunity for that early age group to start socialization.
Most children begin to socialize when they reach their elementary school years, but Heady said learning to make friends and interact with peers is important for infants and toddlers as well.
“When we can give them activities that are out in the community around peers, it gives them that social boost when they enter preschool and public school,” she said.
Heady said she’s been told by teachers before that they can tell when a student has participated in an Early Head Start program, because of their overall level of preparedness.
Although the program is child-centric, Heady said their focus is always on parent outreach, and teaching them that playing and interacting at home can only benefit their children. She said it’s also important for parents to know that Head Start is only one small portion of what NMCAA provides, and that the agency can be a great family resource.
