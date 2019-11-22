CADILLAC — With ice already covering much of lakes Cadillac and Mitchell, this winter could have turned out to be quite lucrative if it had occurred at the beginning of the century.
Before refrigerators were widely available to the general public, the only way to keep food cool and preserve it was through good old fashioned ice. Eager to provide this product to consumers were harvesters whose “ice houses‘ dotted the shorelines of Lake Cadillac, Lake Mitchell, Lake Missaukee and many other lakes in Northern Michigan.
According to Cadillac News archives, small shanties insulated with sawdust served as the first ice houses in Cadillac.
“Before the first commercial house was started, the people, usually grocery proprietors or people who could afford it, had their own houses and would hire men to saw ice cakes by hand,‘ said Albert E. Watson in a 1951 Cadillac Evening News article. Watson was the owner of one of the oldest and most successful ice harvesting firms in the city — the Huckleberry and Watson — which was built in the 1890s where Chapin Street ends at Lake Cadillac.
Between December and March every winter, harvesters collected thousands of tons of ice from area lakes. The scope of the harvest was enormous, not only in the sheer volume of ice but also in the impact it had on many aspects of the regional economy, both in the winter and summer.
A review of the harvest for the winter of 1889 and 1890 revealed the following figures: on Muskrat Lake (Lake Missaukee), there were 53,000 tons collected, on Little Clam Lake (Lake Cadillac), there were 38,500 tons, on Big Clam Lake (Lake Mitchell), 15,000 tons, at Round Lake there were 48,000 tons, and on Crooked Lake, 20,000 tons.
“This is a vast quantity of ice and will require a large number of men and many railroad cars daily to drain the well-stored houses of their heavy harvest as the ice is shipped throughout the summer to southern cities,‘ the Cadillac News (then the Clam Lake News) reported. “The labor employed has meant a lot to the cities. The hotels have been crowded with ice cutters and ice company executives. Restaurants have been busy supplying food to the ice cutters.‘
To cut the ice in the early years of the practice, harvesters used horses to drag an ice plow, which was similar to a farmer’s plow, with a long blade containing several projecting teeth, cutting about 7 inches deep. Later on, crews used a gasoline-powered circular saw mounted on two skis to cut the ice. Cutting in the ice field was called “spudding,‘ which is a reference to a large pitchfork having two or sometimes three tines that harvesters used to handle the ice after it was cut.
Harvesters carved a channel leading back to their ice house, and when the ice was broken from the field in long blocks, it was floated to the ice house. Once at the ice house, the ice blocks were cleaned and cut to dimensions of 22x32 or 22x22 inches.
Harvesters in Cadillac were especially profitable in years when the weather wasn’t as cooperative for other regions of the state.
According to Cadillac News records, the winter of 1919 was one of those years of plenty.
“Many years ago there was an ice famine in most other sections of Michigan at a time when the Cadillac twin lakes were covered with a good thickness of clear fine ice,‘ the Cadillac News reported on Jan. 30, 1919. “That experience has been remembered as one unusually profitable to many of our businessmen. And now we are in the midst of another season that may make Cadillac an important ice supply center ... Reports from Saginaw and Bay City, to the east, and from almost every city south of here indicates anxious alarm on the part of ice dealers who get their ice from home rivers and lakes and ponds, and unless there is a decided change in the weather within the next 10 days, two-thirds of the state will be looking to this northern section and many of them to Cadillac for their next summer’s ice supply.‘
By February, the city was receiving orders from as far south as Toledo, Ohio, in what was thought to be a forerunning of many orders to come.
“Cadillac ice dealers have not yet completed their own ice harvesting, but plans are being made to meet the heavy outside requirement,‘ reads a Feb. 8 Cadillac News article. “It is expected that the lakefront, from the north line of the foot of Harris Street to Pine Street, almost three blocks in extent along the lakefront west of the Ann Arbor railroad, will be made use of for dock purposes in loading freight cars. It is estimated that 75 carloads of ice can be shipped from this city each day, and it is hardly probable that the demand will go beyond that figure.‘
It wasn’t just Cadillac that benefited from the “ice drought.‘ At Lake Missaukee, firms from Grand Rapids set up shop, recruiting ice packing crews from Lake City neighborhoods.
Before the season was over in Cadillac, a prospective order of 11,000 tons of ice was requested from Toledo, Cleveland and Chicago.
The success of the 1919 harvest may have compelled harvesters to push their luck further than they normally would: on March 1, a team of horses drowned.
“The team was being driven by Irving Wolenzine and were on their way from the outer limits of the ice-cutting field to the shore, for the noontime hour,‘ the Cadillac News reported. “At a point about 300 or 400 feet from the shore, the ice suddenly gave way and both horses and driver went down. Prompt and strenuous efforts were necessary to prevent the drowning of the driver and the horses so quickly passed under the ice around them as to make impossible any extended attempts at their rescue.‘
This wasn’t the first time a horse team drowned. A terse account of a similar incident was described in a March 1878 edition of the Clam Lake News.
The Huckleberry and Watson was the last ice house to do business in Cadillac. After harvesting became unprofitable sometime in the 1940s, the ice house was closed. It eventually was demolished in 1951 after being declared a “hazard.‘
