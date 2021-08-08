REED CITY — A single-vehicle rollover crash in Osceola County's Richmond Township Saturday left two people in critical condition, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.
At 5:46 a.m. Saturday, deputies from the sheriff's office were dispatched to a personal injury crash on Old 131 near 2 Mile Road, according to a press release. Police said a 31-year-old Hersey man was believed to be traveling southbound on Old 131 when he lost control, left the roadway and went into a steep ditch, which caused the vehicle he was driving to roll over several times.
Once the vehicle came to rest, police said it then caught fire.
The Hersey man was transported by EMS to Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital for life-threatening injuries, police said. A passenger, a 29-year-old Hersey man, also sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by EMS to the Reed City hospital. Both men were transferred to a hospital in Grand Rapids and both were listed in critical condition.
Police said Old 131 was closed down for approximately six hours and Reed City Fire and Rescue utilized the Jaws of Life to remove the two critically injured men. Both the fire department and deputies worked to extinguish the fire.
Police said the exact cause of the crash has yet to be determined, but speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Osceola County EMS, Reed City Fire and Rescue and Meceola Central Dispatch.
