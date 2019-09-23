CADILLAC — Firefighters battled a blaze at Cadillac Renewable Energy for several hours early Sunday morning.
According to a Cadillac Fire Department press release, shortly after 2 a.m. they received what was being reported as a structure fire at Cadillac Renewable Energy on Miltner Street in the industrial park.
Upon arrival, firefighters noted heavy fire conditions in a large biomass power generation facility. All employees had safely exited the building prior to fire department arrival. At the time, there were three employees on shift.
Firefighters used defensive tactics and elevated water streams to knock down the fire. Once the fire had been reduced in size and severity, conditions allowed firefighters to enter the facility and continue the extinguishment process.
After several hours, the fire was fully extinguished. Damage was primarily confined to one area of the facility, however, significant damages to that portion were noted.
No employees, civilians, or firefighters were injured.
An investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing. Additional information regarding the investigation will be provided once it becomes available.
The Cadillac Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Haring Township Fire Department, Cherry Grove Township Fire Department, North Flight EMS, Cadillac Police Department, and the Cadillac Utilities Department.
