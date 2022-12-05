CADILLAC — Multiple fire departments responded to a call of a home on fire early Sunday morning in Cadillac.
According to a Cadillac Fire Department press release, at 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 4, units from the City of Cadillac Fire Department were dispatched to what was reported as a possible structure fire at 826 Elmer St.
Cadillac Fire Department units arrived on scene at 2:51 a.m. to find large amounts smoke coming from roof of the residence. All occupants exited the home prior to the fire department’s arrival.
Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire and find hot spots where the fire traveled in void spaces of the walls and second story. Fire crews remained on scene until 4:54 a.m. overhauling the affected portions of the structure.
Damage to the structure was significant as most of the fire was in the second story, according to the fire department. No injuries were reported. The home was insured.
The Cadillac Fire Department was assisted by Haring Township Fire Department, Cherry Grove Township Fire Department, Selma Fire Department, MMR EMS, DTE, Consumers Energy and the Cadillac Police Department.
“We remind residents to make sure they have working smoke detectors in every bedroom and level of their homes,” the press release reads.
