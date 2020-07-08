CADILLAC — At 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, units from the City of Cadillac Fire Department were dispatched to what was reported as a structure fire on Sundberg Street.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find large amounts of fire and smoke at the residence. The occupant had exited the residence and was the only one in the home at the time.
Fire crews worked on protecting a nearby residence while quickly extinguishing the fire. Fire crews remained on scene until nearly 9 a.m. overhauling the affected portions of the structure.
Damage to the originating structure was significant, while the damage to the exposure was limited to the exterior of that residence.
No injuries were reported.
The Cadillac Fire Department was assisted by Haring Township Fire Department, North Flight EMS, and Cadillac Police Department.
