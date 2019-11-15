CADILLAC — Get out your skis and snowboard.
Caberfae Peaks are planning to open this weekend.
“We’re planning to open this Saturday and be open Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days,‘ said Pete Meyer, general manager of business operations at Caberfae Peaks.
It’s the ski resort’s second-earliest opening ever; last year the resort opened the same weekend but, by date, this year’s Nov. 16 opening bests last year’s same-weekend opening.
The resort opened earlier just one other time, in the mid-1990s, Meyer said. That time, it was an early abundance of natural snow that allowed the resort to open the slopes early — but the resort also had to close the next weekend.
But snow-making technology has come a long way in 25 years.
And though your view out the window has lots of snow right now, it’s a cold front and artificial snow that’s making it possible for Caberfae to open this weekend.
“We feel very blessed to have a cold front hit us so early,‘ Meyer said.
With improvements and advancements in snowmaking tech, “once we open, we’ll be able to have enough snow to stay open,‘ Meyer said.
The resort plans to open on weekends-only for the early part of the season, then open during weekdays as well in early-to-mid-December.
Though the natural snow isn’t critical to opening the resort, it does serve an important purpose.
“All the natural snow is wonderful,‘ Meyer said. “It gets people excited about skiing, thinking about snowboarding. It’s an important complement to all the snowmaking that we do.‘
The resort needs at least a foot of snow to open ski runs, but Meyer says there will be more than that on the ground.
New this year at Caberfae Peaks are three additional slope-side hotel rooms, more snow-making and grooming equipment, and new rental equipment.
Meyer said he anticipates having several lifts going this weekend, though the number of runs open is still to-be-determined.
“It looks like it’s going to be a really nice opening,‘ Meyer said.
