CADILLAC — Wednesday’s student count provided a snapshot of attendance at local schools.
The statewide student count day is used to determine school funding.
Fall attendance accounts for 90% of a school’s attendance-based funding, while spring attendance counts for the remaining 10%.
While calculating student attendance is a little bit more complicated that counting heads on the morning of student count day — some students may be dual-enrolled, some might be absent for excused or unexcused reasons — the day starts the clock on when students must attend or else not be counted until the spring.
Several local superintendents updated the Cadillac News with unofficial numbers following Wednesday’s headcount.
CADILLAC: 3,118
EVART: 887
Elementary: 327
Middle: 273
High School: 287
Says Superintendent Shirley Howard, “Last fall our count was 896.67 and our spring 2019 count was 882.82. I budgeted conservatively with a budgeted enrollment of 860. So we have 27 students over what I budgeted for.‘
LAKE CITY: 1,177
MANTON: 960
Elementary: 374
Middle: 301
High School: 285
Superintendent Leonard Morrow says Manton’s enrollment is up by seven over last year (one in elementary and three each in middle and high school).
MARION: 410
Superintendent Chris Arrington said the school had budgeted for 401 students. “Our district’s recent history has shown a decline in enrollment from year-to-year. The fact that we are slightly up this year is a testament to the efforts and hard work the staff has put in over the last year to focus on retaining and attracting students.‘
MCBAIN: 1,075
Superintendent Steve Prissel called the numbers “strong.‘ It’s a gain of more than 50 students since spring 2019 (there were 1,026 in the fall of 2018 and 1,016 in the spring of 2019).
MESICK: 597
REED CITY: 1,447
Superintendent Myra Munroe stressed that Wednesday’s headcount is unofficial. “True count we know usually within the 10/30 day timeframe...‘ she wrote.
Buckley and Pine River did not respond before the newspaper’s deadline on Wednesday.
Cadillac News Reporter Rick Charmoli contributed to this report.
