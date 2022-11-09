Ballot proposals to expand early voting were leading Tuesday in Connecticut and Michigan as voters in several states decided measures that could affect the way votes are cast in the next presidential election.
The voting-related measures were among more than 130 state proposals appearing on ballots, addressing contentious issues such as abortion, taxes, drug policy and labor laws.
While the measures in Connecticut and Michigan sought to expand access to voting, proposals in Arizona and Nebraska sought to tighten voter identification requirements. Other ballot measures would affect direct-democracy opportunities by raising the bar to pass future ballot initiatives.
Michigan voters were favoring a wide-ranging initiative backed by voting rights advocates. It would expand early voting options, require state-funded return postage and drop boxes for absentee ballots and specify that the Board of State Canvassers has only a "clerical, nondiscretionary" duty to certify election results. The proposal also could preempt Republican attempts to tighten photo identification laws by amending the state constitution to include the current alternative of signing an affidavit.
Voters in Michigan also were deciding on a proposal about term limits for state legislators.
Proposal 1 would amend the state constitution to reduce the maximum length lawmakers can serve in the Legislature from 14 years to 12 years, but allow them to serve the full tenure in one chamber. Lawmakers elected for Senate in 2022 would still be subject to the current term limits.
It also would require state lawmakers, the governor, the secretary of state and the state attorney general to disclose certain financial information.
Locally, voters were similar with their votes on Proposal 2.
With 100% of precincts reported, Missaukee County's unofficial results showed voters were opposed to the proposal, 4,308 no votes to 2,532 yes votes. In Osceola County with one precinct left to report, unofficial results had it failing 5,442 to 3,777, while unofficial results in Wexford County had voters opposing the proposal by a tally of 7,845 no votes to 6,922 yes votes.
With only 50% of votes in at press time, Lake County unofficially had a tally of 2,563 no votes to 2,476 yes votes.
