LEROY — The students of Pine River Area Elementary came together last week to celebrate Earth Day through fun and conservation.
Pine River Title I teacher Vicky Bowman said kindergarten through third-grade students at the school planted flowers with the seeds and soil donated by LeRoy Mill. She also said all grade levels at the school spend time outdoors on Friday picking up trash throughout the LeRoy community.
The students used the donated dirt and planted their seeds in recycled milk and other containers to take home, according to Bowman. She also said teachers read books to students and watched movies that informed students about Earth Day and the importance of helping to keep the planet clean.
Dustin Webb, from the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District and the Educational Technology Association, also visited the school to share various technology-related activities. He also allowed second-grade students in Madelyn Haskel’s classroom to create their own video game controllers by experimenting with different input sources like joysticks and push buttons made from reusable materials. The activity served as a literacy extension to the book, “The Boy Who Thought Outside the Box.”
Finally, the RE/MAX brought their hot air balloon but due to weather conditions were not able to go up in the air. They did, however, inflate the balloon inside the school’s gym and let students and staff experience the basket outside. Each student also received a bag with goodies and a few lucky students won prizes from a coloring contest.
Pine River Area Elementary Principal Heidi Hayes said she believes it’s important for students to learn not only about conservation projects in helping our environment, but also to learn and understand the importance of giving back to your community.
During these recent projects, she said students learned about ways to help the environment in the classroom and then they had the opportunity to put that learning into action with community service projects such as planting flowers and picking up garbage around our school and town.
“We are so grateful to the Leroy Mill for donating dirt and seeds for our students and RE/MAX for bringing in a hot air balloon and teaching our kids the science behind it,” she said. “These two events just topped off our day and made it so memorable for our students.”
Earth Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970. Earth Day now is widely recognized as the largest secular observance in the world, marked by more than a billion people every year as a day of action to change human behavior and create global, national and local policy changes.
