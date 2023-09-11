LAKE CITY — The harvest is a time of abundance and agricultural activity and an annual autumnal festival is looking to do the same with music, food and workshops.
The Earthwork Harvest Gathering is gearing up for another year and organizer Seth Bernard said there is still time to buy tickets and/or register to volunteer during the weekend of Sept. 15 through Sept. 17.
During the harvest, crops that have been cultivated throughout the year are gathered and collected. The harvest and autumn are marked by a rich tapestry of colors as the leaves on deciduous trees change from green to brilliant shades of red, orange, and yellow.
Similarly, people who attend the annual festival have gathered together and cultivated fun in a family-friendly environment that spans the 180-acre Earthwork Farm since 2001.
“It’s been a real journey. It started in 2001 when I put out my first album,” Bernard said. “It was a potluck and there were about 100 people. We had the potluck set up in the garage of the farmhouse and built a stage on a trailer. It was all word of mouth in the early years.”
In an interesting parallel, Bernard said he just released his 13th album as the festival is approaching. Over the years, he said the festival that once was by musicians and for musicians has grown like the crops during spring and summer seasons. In 2019, Bernard said there were nearly 4,000 people who attended.
Attendance dipped in the following years due to the aftermath of the pandemic, but ticket sales are rebounding in 2023, according to Bernard.
Growing up going to the Wheatland Music Festival and Blissfest, Bernard said he had dreams of putting together an annual festival. When the first event was held in 2001, he said he hoped it would happen again. More than 20 years ago, Bernard said it would have been hard for him to conceive what it has become.
For the festival, Bernard said there will be more than 90 musical acts who will be performing. There also are art-infused opportunities, dance, panel discussions, environmentalism and more. Bernard said the North Sky Raptor Sanctuary from Grand Traverse County also will be at this year’s festival showcasing birds of prey.
While the festival boasts art and entertainment there also will be food, according to Bernard.
Musicians, volunteers and staff will be fed by an onsite kitchen but there will be various food vendors, too. Bernard said there also will be a community kitchen that people can use to share and make food.
For those who want to help, Bernard said there is always a chance to volunteer which helps to reduce the cost of tickets or eliminate it depending on how much a person volunteers. There are a multitude of volunteer opportunities including in the kitchen, working parking or with kids activities.
“We do it by shifts. If you want a full reimbursement you have to work three shifts. Some people will come early to help and that gets them a ticket and other people work only one shift for a partial reimbursement,” he said. “Then there are volunteers who love it.”
Tickets for the entire weekend are $180 for early purchase through the event’s website or $190 at the gate. Bernard said there also are day passes and discounts for teens and seniors. Children 12 and under are free.
To buy tickets or to learn more about performers, volunteer opportunities or sponsoring the event, go to earthworkharvestgathering.com. The event is held at Earthwork Farm and is located at 846 E. Cutcheon Road, Lake City.
