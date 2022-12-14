CADILLAC — The Michigan musicians, including Lake City’s Seth Bernard, visited all three Cadillac Area Public Schools elementary buildings to highlight the importance of music.
Bernard, Elisabeth Pixley-Fink and Samantha Cooper toured the schools as part of an ongoing effort by the Cadillac Arts Council to expose students to musical experiences.
Bernard said Monday’s concerts were the result of a long-standing relationship that started a few years ago when Earthworks Collective did a whole day of workshops at Mackinaw Trail Middle Schools and Cadillac High School.
Instead of focusing on the secondary level, Bernard said this time the arts council wanted the focus to be on the younger students.
“It’s higher energy than any other gig. I play with a rock and roll band and we’ll play bars, and festivals and sometimes do late-night sets at music festivals, but it’s nothing compared to 300 elementary kids,” he said with a smile. “They really bring the energy and the decibel level.”
During the nine-song, 45-minute set, Bernard said the music the trio played incorporated different styles of music and was interactive to get the students singing and playing along.
Pixley-Fink said the set included original songs and kids’ songs that were in the genres of rock and folk music. She also said she hoped the students came away knowing anyone can be creative.
“Everybody is creative and everybody can be creative,” she said. “You can write a song. You can play music. You can do art.”
Bernard also said he hopes that the concerts at the elementary schools showed the students how important music is and maybe sparked some of them to try playing an instrument or appreciate music.
“For us, it was really impactful when we were young to have musicians come to school. They taught us music appreciation and it also helped us feel like creative practices are more accessible when it comes to your school and is not on TV or the internet,” he said.
He also hoped that the students made the connection that you don’t have to leave Michigan or the Cadillac area to become a musician as there are opportunities here.
