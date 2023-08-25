CADILLAC — An East Jordan woman accepted a plea in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court recently for her connection with a case involving the dealing of methamphetamine.
Andrea Lynn Downing entered a guilty plea to delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on May 31 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, two counts of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, a habitual offender fourth offense and a second or subsequent offense notice connected to the methamphetamine-related charge Downing plead guilty to will be dismissed at sentencing.
Downing also entered a guilty plea to delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine and an added count of possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams for her connection with an incident on May 31 in Cadillac.
As part of the plea, charges of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, delivery or manufacture of fentanyl under 50 grams second or subsequent offense, possession with intent to deliver Suboxone second or subsequent offense, maintaining a drug house second or subsequent offense, a habitual offender fourth offense notice and a second or subsequent offense notice connected to the methamphetamine-related charge Downing plead guilty will be dismissed at sentencing.
Also as part of both pleas, Downing is required to give truthful testimony in cases involving Kelsey Jones and Dominique Hill, court records indicate.
Downing’s bond was remanded or revoked and she is awaiting sentencing.
