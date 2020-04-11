CADILLAC — Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday will occur amid what has been projected to be the most prolific period of COVID-19 infections and deaths in Michigan.
As arguably the most important days of the year for Christians, churches throughout the area have made plans to minister to their congregants during the Easter holiday, using whatever means necessary.
As of Tuesday, some churches were still planning to have Easter Sunday services, although those plans may have to be modified if Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extends the stay-at-home order.
Some churches have maintained a strong online presence during the time they've been unable to meet in person, with Zoom-based worship services and sermon videos posted on Facebook. Many intend to hold Easter services through these mediums.
Others plan to invite parishioners to special drive-in services.
"Easter service is going to be alive and strong for the Cadillac community!" reads a post on the Cadillac Revival Center Church Facebook page. "Just like the drive-in movies of yesterday, you can stay in your car and enjoy the message keeping a safe distance while still worshiping together. We hope you will honk your horn at every AMEN!"
During this dark time in world history, many churches have expanded their food pantry programs to help people that may have lost their jobs and are struggling to feed themselves and their families. The First Congregational Church in Cadillac placed a box in front of their entryway with a sign that reads, "Take what you need ... Share what you don't need." Visible in the box were a number of non-perishable food items.
The Rev. Thomas Ball, of the United Methodist Church, in Cadillac, drove the point home in a message for his congregation. "During this time of the Coronavirus pandemic, we can maintain a sense of community and look out for each other," Ball wrote. "We cannot let 'fear' take us over to the point where we step away from each other and God."
